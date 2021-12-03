Bullard High School Theatre will present its fall musical “Into The Woods," debuting Friday night with additional performances on Saturday and Sunday in the high school auditorium.
Sunday's edition of the musical will benefit local nonprofit Tyler Street Team which helps those experiencing homelessness in Tyler.
Theatre Director Kati McKinney said students were casted during the end of last school year and she is excited for the community to see the production.
She also considers “Into the Woods” one of the most challenging musicals the theatre program has ever done.
“Our students have worked hard on everything from characterization to vocals and set construction,” she said. “I hope our musical productions not only give our students opportunities to learn about the workings of theatre but also provide them with a place to belong.”
"Into the Woods" is a production with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine. Those who attend the show will not only enjoy the musical aspect but also take away deeper messages, McKinney said.
“It is a fairytale in a way, it has Little Red Riding Hood, the wolf and Cinderella. It has a lot of different elements and stories,” she said. “It focuses a lot on what the characters want and their wishes. By the end they realize that even with their wishes fulfilled, most of them are still not happy and they kind of find what makes them happy in a way. It teaches a lot of lessons. Our favorite is that nobody is alone.”
McKinney said the musical teaches a lot of lessons, "our favorite is that nobody is alone." She said the production spreads the message that someone is always on your side. That idea inspired the theatre group to pick local nonprofit Tyler Street Team to benefit from the charity show.
Half of Sunday's proceeds will go to the nonprofit. Donations will also be collected during the show.
Caleb Hanna, Bullard High School senior and show cast member, is excited for the show to come to life and said there has been a lot of preparation and hard work behind the scenes.
“Everyone has worked super hard on it, there has been a few weeks when I’ve gotten to school at 6:30 in the morning and haven’t left until 7:30 at night just because we’re trying to do as much as possible and put on a good show for everyone,” he said. “It’s been complicated musically, I am just excited for everyone to hear that and what we’ve been working on.”
The production this year consists of more than 50 Bullard High School theatre students, and it's led by four directors: McKinney, Assistant Director Heather Deville, Vocal Director Luke Dean and Choreographer Shelly Johnston.
The show is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Dec. 3-4 and 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 5. Tickets are $5 and sold at the door.
McKinney also said she wanted to remind those interested in attending the show on Saturday that downtown roads will be closed due to the Bullard Christmas parade. She recommends attendees come in from Highway 69 from Broadway.