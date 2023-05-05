A person was detained by law enforcement after coming to Bullard Primary School with a firearm holstered on their hip.
According to Bullard ISD, at around 11:15 a.m. all Bullard ISD campuses were placed on lockdown after the incident.
"Following our district safety protocols, primary school staff did not allow the individual to enter the secure areas of the campus and immediately notified law enforcement," Bullard ISD said.
Bullard ISD said when their district officer arrived at the campus, the individual would not comply with directives and argued they had a right to carry a firearm wherever they wanted. Bullard ISD said the person would not identify themselves and that Bullard officials believed the person smelled of alcohol, according to a press release from the district.
"At this point, all campuses were put on lockdown as a precaution," Bullard ISD said. "Our officer then detained the individual, secured the scene, and ensured everyone was safe. Once those priorities were achieved, the campus lockdowns were lifted."
The individual is currently in law enforcement custody, and the district has asked maximum criminal charges be sought.
According to Bullard Police Department, an officer quickly arrived on scene and requested assistance via radio. In less than one minute, more officers were on scene and secured the campus.
"The incident was isolated, and there were no threats made, nor was anyone hurt during the incident," Bullard Police Chief Jeff Bragg said in a press release.
Bullard ISD Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said safety is always No. 1.
“The safety of our students and staff is always the highest priority. I realize this situation may have caused unease, but I want to thank our staff for following our protocols exactly as needed,” Lee said.
The individual was transported to the Cherokee County Jail, according to Bullard police.