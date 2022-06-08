Over 70 students were filled with excitement as they navigated through a variety of ‘Under the Sea’ STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) activities at the Bullard Kids Park on Tuesday.
For the month of June, Bullard ISD is hosting its second annual mobile learning bus rollout at parks around the local community.
Sheryl Langston, Bullard ISD coordinator for summer STEM mobile learning unit, said the concept was initiated last summer and provides activities for the children to continue learning as they are on summer break.
“The district sees the need for the children to have something academic to fulfill their summer with. They each receive a goody bag that has a lot of games stimulated around math and some reading also,” she said.
Langston said all the activities revolve around STEM and dwell in those areas of learning and academics.
“Everything is a lot of hands-on and exploration for the children,” she said.
Joylynn Jelliff, mother of Bullard ISD students, was in attendance and brought her daughter Savannah to the event.
Among other children Savannah tried out all stations and activities such as exploring inside the bus, conducting shell inspections, building Legos, playing with sand slime and even made an ‘ocean in a bottle.’
Jelliff mentioned how last year she brought her kids to the STEM bus unit, and wanted to do it again this year.
“My kids go to Bullard school and we also did the STEM bus last year and they had a really fun time,” she said. “It’s a great gift to the community and I just made sure the kids were going to be on it again. It’s a real nice thing they do and I’m glad we could participate in it again.”
She mentioned that the best thing about the bus is all the activities being provided, which are things she doesn’t have at home.
For those interested in bringing their children to visit the mobile bus unit, Bullard ISD will have the bus learning lab available to kids on June 14 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Shadybrook Entrance and on June 21 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Bullard Kids Park.