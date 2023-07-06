Bullard ISD has named Pat Hendrix its new Director of Safety and Security and Chief of Police. The Board of Trustees approved the hire Wednesday during a special meeting.
Chief Hendrix will take over for Chief John Jones, who recently accepted a regional position with the Texas Education Agency as an Assistant Chief of School Safety and Security in its newly created Office of School Safety and Security.
“The safety and security of our students, staff and campuses will always be a top priority for Bullard ISD,” said superintendent Jack Lee. “After an extensive search and interview process, Chief Hendrix emerged as the top choice to continue the safety and security measures we have in place and implement enhanced procedures moving forward.”
Hendrix’s 37-year career in law enforcement includes 20 years in the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. There, he served as a jailer, patrol officer and patrol sergeant, SWAT officer, narcotics officer, major crimes detective, and supervisor (sergeant) of the Criminal Investigation Unit.
In 2006, he retired to become the Chief of Police for the City of Troup Police Department, where he held the role for 17 years. Working in close partnership with Troup ISD, Hendrix implemented and grew valuable programs in the school district, such as its school resource officers program, K9 officer program, student tours of the Troup Police Department, annual security audits and training exercises and more.
In addition to his career in law enforcement, Hendrix also served in the United States Marine Corps and the United States Marine Corps Reserves. Chief Hendrix’s wife, Cheryl, is the Bullard ISD Assistant Superintendent, and three of his grandchildren attend Bullard ISD schools.