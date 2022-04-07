Aiming to help their senior citizen neighbors, Bullard High School seniors took on the challenge of yardwork Thursday morning during the third annual Seniors Serving Seniors event.
The tradition of the graduating class giving back to senior citizens was established in 2019, and this year consisted of helping 13 local senior citizens with minor repair projects and yardwork.
Chores included mowing, trimming trees, pulling weeds and even basic repairs to steps, decks, ramps and fences.
Bullard residents Charles Morten, 81, and Pham Morten, 78, said they were appreciative of the students’ hard work and help around their home.
“This is wonderful because we had a year of sickness and it’s been horrible. Things (yardwork) got ahead of us. We still work and this is just a wonderful gift to us,” Pham Morten said. “They’ve done a lot more than we expected.”
Pham Morten is a retired Bullard ISD educator and said seeing the students give back meant even more to her and her husband.
“It’s extra special to me, we’re so proud that they’re really paying it forward. Good examples of our community,” she said.
Charles Morton said he was grateful for the “head start,” as the students’ work will allow the couple to more easily keep up with the yard’s maintenance.
The Morton family provided some items for the cleanup in addition to items brought by the Bullard students and staff.
Carter Pabbeck, senior at Bullard High School, is familiar with yardwork and was all in when it came down to providing supplies.
“I brought my mower, weed-eater, blower, and it’s been a good day. It’s good to see all these seniors work and help out and it’s really good to see things come together,” he said.
Kati McKinney, theater teacher at Bullard High School, was also hands-on during the event and said the students have been excited to participate in the tradition.
“We’ve been looking forward to it because it’s a chance to give back to the community for everything they’ve been pouring into us all these years,” she said.
McKinney said the event is an opportunity to teach students about service.
“I think this is such a wonderful opportunity for our students to do and I’m so thankful this is something our district has decided to do for the community and a great opportunity to give to our kids,” she said. “It’s also an opportunity to teach our kids how important it is to serve others and to just show people in our community some love through service.”