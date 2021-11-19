The Bullard ISD Board of Trustees approved a $1,000 retention stipend for all regular employees that will be received during early December.
“We are fortunate to have a school board that wants to ensure all employees are supported in their work,” Bullard ISD Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said. “I want to thank our Board of Trustees for the overwhelming commitment to our staff.”
In August, the board of trustees approved the district’s annual compensation plan, including a $500 retention stipend for December.
At the Nov. 15 regular board meeting, Lee recommended using the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to add an additional $500 to bring the total to $1,000.
“While the ESSER funds are one-time funds, our administration team is committed to annually evaluating and improving retention bonuses as much as possible,” Lee said.
Lee said the Bullard ISD Strategic plan has a strategy to explore, propose and consider the improvement of employee retention bonuses.
“This increase in our retention stipend was one step in working throughout the strategic plan,” he said.