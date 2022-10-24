With a goal to raise money for Bullard ISD educators, Bullard Education Foundation is set to host the second annual Freedom 5K run/walk for the community.
The event honors veterans but will also provide innovative grants for Bullard ISD teachers.
“Last year, we were able to give back to our teachers $21,000, and this is money for innovative ideas that they might not have been able to do if it weren't for these grants,” said Courtney Willis, Bullard Education Foundation executive committee member and VP of marketing events.
She said overall, the investment is for the future education of students.
The money raised for this year's event will later be awarded to Bullard ISD staff which will undergo a grant process through a selection committee made up of community members who chose and vote on the pitched grants. After selecting, teachers are surprised with big checks and are visited by the Bullard Education Foundation.
According to Willis, the 5K run and walk kicks off the Bullard Education Foundation annual efforts for the calendar year. She mentioned that the event is another way for the community to show appreciation for the BISD staff as they sign up for the race and help raise funds.
Registration costs $30 which will give you the chance to participate in the event, a swag bag, a T-shirt and a medal, Willis said.
The race will be on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Bullard High School and will go throughout town from downtown Bullard, to the railroad tracks, and end in the band parking lot behind the high school campus, Willis said. During the race iTRY365 will also track run times for participants.
Willis said the race itself last year had 145 participants, but they are hoping to get more. Participants are encouraged to dress up in patriotic colors.
“It was a fun run, we had people who were decorated and red, white and blue head to toe. We had kids out there, kids in strollers, dogs, school board members, teachers, grandparents ... It truly was just another way for the entire community to come together and show our support not only for our veterans, but for our BISD staff,” she said.
Early registration is recommended, but you can also register the day of. Traveling Toms Coffee of Tyler, Chick-Fil-A and a DJ will also partake in the event.
In order to register for the Freedom 5k race, go to https://www.active.com/bullard-tx/running/distance-running-races/freedom-5k-bullard-education-foundation-2022?fbclid=IwAR0k84R7bWhtUQABN0pI9DxzHf10UkCSF-4LnKDCATb2-i1zLFCtr8iJrSY.
For more information or questions about the event, contact Bullard Education Foundation at https://www.facebook.com/BullardEducationFoundation.