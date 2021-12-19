Since 2015, the Bullard ISD Panther Angel Tree has been assisting students and families in need. Thanks to the support of other Bullard ISD parents, staff and community members, the program assisted 100 students this year.
According to Ashlee Jones, Bullard ISD executive assistant to the superintendent, the Panther Angel Tree has made a great impact for families and students in need of support during the holiday season.
“Our goal each year is for the Panther Angel Tree to benefit any family that may find themselves in need this holiday season,” she said. “Whether a family’s situation involves a recent job loss, a death in the family, a single-parent home, or any other type of situation that causes hardships, we want to help. The Panther Angel Tree is completely anonymous, and the children and family names are kept private.”
Over the years, students part of the tree referred as “Angels” have been adopted by church groups, businesses and organizations, school staff members, grandparents, district parents and Bullard residents.
Since October, campus counselors have been working with families to gather information for the Panther Angel tags. Campus counselors primarily help identify students or families who may be interested, but the program is open for requests also.
After finding those in need or who want to be assisted, the adoption process begins in November as community members volunteer to help the families. A variety of gifts are donated every year ranging from bicycles, clothing, shoes, toys and more.
The Bullard ISD FFA program also collaborates with the community to provide a stocking that includes toiletry items and gift cards for each Panther Angel.
Jones said the tradition is something the district is proud to be part of.
“The Panther Angel Tree is a special tradition in Bullard ISD,” Jones said. “It is a joy to see Bullard ISD parents, staff and community organizations join together to make the holidays a little brighter for our Panther families in need.”
Families started to pick up their gifts and stockings Wednesday and continued through the rest of the week.