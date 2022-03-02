Bullard ISD campus students celebrated Read Across America Day by dressing up in their favorite storybook character and enjoying various activities to promote reading.
At Bullard Early Childhood Campus, pre-K and kindergarten students began the day Wednesday by participating in a storybook parade throughout the campus hallways with their favorite books.
Amanda Goode, principal at Bullard Early Childhood, mentioned the importance of reading and how it contributes to students' success.
“We strive to instill a love of reading in our students because children who read become adults who think, problem-solve, imagine and create,” Goode said. “Reading opens up a whole new world to children. It takes them to places they may never get to visit.”
After the parade, students returned to classrooms to hear stories come to life through special guest readers.
Angie Stinson, Bullard ISD’s reading cohort specialist, said developing strong literacy skills early on is crucial for young students.
Following a curriculum that aligns with House Bill 3, Bullard and districts across Texas are working to earn the Texas Reading Academy certification, according to the district.
HB 3, a sweeping and historic school finance bill, was passed by the 86th Texas Legislature in 2019 and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott. The bill provides more money for Texas classrooms, increases teacher compensation, reduces recapture and cuts local property taxes for Texas taxpayers, according to the Texas Education Agency.
Stinson also mentioned how the certification is set to help students strive in reading.
“The Texas Reading Academy certification equips educators with systematic reading instruction so they can, in turn, help all students become successful readers,” Stinson said. “Reading is a true gift that will allow students to be successful not only throughout their educational careers but also wherever their future life takes them.”
Goode considers reading essential and said the goal is to build future leaders. She also showed gratitude toward those who visited classrooms throughout the day.
“Our goal is to build future readers and leaders here at BEC,” Goode said. “Having the leaders of Bullard ISD come read to classrooms shows our students the value and importance of learning to read.”