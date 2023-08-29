At a special called meeting on Aug. 28, the Bullard ISD Board of Trustees adopted the 2023-24 school budgets and set the district’s new tax rates.
Trustees approved a 2023-24 budget of $30,529,400 before adopting a total tax rate of $1.2492 per $100 valuation. The adopted tax rate includes a maintenance and operation (M&O) rate of $0.7492 and an interest and sinking (I&S) rate of $0.50.
Compared to the 2022-23 adopted tax rate, the M&O rate decreased by $0.1854 due to rising property values and state tax compression. The I&S rate remains at $.50 due to the $103 million bond package voters approved in May 2022.
Bullard ISD maintains an “A” rating from the Texas Education Agency.
“Throughout our budget development process, the information gained from district administrators, directors, and staff has been extremely helpful, as was feedback from discussions throughout the year with parents, students and additional stakeholders,” said Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee. “I believe the budget we are presenting to the community strongly reflects these efforts to seek and utilize meaningful input while also reflecting our district’s Strategic Plan.”
Lee also said although "the state legislature has a historic budget surplus and yet is providing schools no additional funding," the district remains committed to doing everything possible to attract and retain the best educators throughout the state.
“I hope this budget demonstrates our commitment to our students, staff and community,” he said.
Bullard ISD budget and tax information, including tax rate history, is available on the Bullard ISD Business Office webpage.