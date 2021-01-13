BULLARD — Bullard head basketball coach Heath Fults’ wife, Holly, is currently in a battle with cancer.
When the Panthers hosted the Chapel Hill Bulldogs on Tuesday night, the two communities joined together in support of the Fults family.
Donations were accepted for the family, and Bullard athletic director Scott Callaway said more than $10,000 has been raised.
“Not only thank you to the Bullard community, but also to the Chapel Hill community,” Callaway said. “It says a lot about East Texas to want to take care of each other when they are in need. We appreciate the support from both communities.”
Before Tuesday’s game, the two teams gathered at halfcourt for a prayer for the Fults family.
Fults became the head basketball coach at Bullard before the 2018-19 school year and has coached there the past three seasons. Prior to getting the job at Bullard, Fults spent six years as an assistant coach at Chapel Hill. Fults has lived in Bullard since 2005.
Heath and Holly Fults have two daughters, Hadison and Haizley.
To donate: mail a check to Bullard High School, 1216 S. Houston St., Bullard, TX 75757, attention athletic director Scott Callaway.
