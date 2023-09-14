Deer management is big business in Texas, but in places like East Texas where low fences or no fences still dominate there is only so much landowners and hunters can do. The rest is up to Mother Nature.
One of the key components is weather because of its impact on habitat conditions and animal health, and in the past couple years there have been swings from cold winters and drier, hotter summers. In between there has been mild, wet springs that should play a factor when the archery and Managed Lands Deer Program seasons open Sept. 30.
“Last winter was actually not too bad in the Pineywoods temperature wise. If you recall, last summer (2022) we had a near-historic flash drought equal to 2011. This certainly stressed not only the mast producing trees, but also the growing season browse and habitat,” said Rusty Wood, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Wildlife Division district biologist for the Pineywoods region.
The biologist explained extreme summer conditions can result in oaks doing one of two things, dropping leaves and casting undeveloped acorns early to conserve energy or producing a massive acorn crop. Last fall Pineywoods hunters faced the latter, which naturally reduced deer movement throughout the season.
“Overall, the harvest was down according to the many landowners and hunting clubs that we regularly interact with. Most Biologists observed the same thing at check stations. I think a lot of that can be attributed to the large mast crop and warmer than normal temperatures keeping people out of the woods,” Wood said.
That could translate into more deer and older bucks being available this fall.
“I think overall, this will be a good hunting season for many with an average or maybe even above-average harvest. I think the carryover from last year and above average population trend will provide ample harvest opportunities this year,” Wood said.
He added that a wet winter continued into the spring and beyond in the northern half of the region, while the southern portion turned dry beginning in July.
“The habitat in the southern half of the district is in pretty rough shape but I think that we were far enough along in antler development that the drought will not be a big factor. I have already seen enough quality bucks from hunters on trail camera photos to believe that to be true,” Wood said.
Unlike last year, this year’s mast crop is also sparse which should have deer on the move more.
The Post Oak region mirrors the Pineywoods over the past two years.
“We were getting feedback from landowners and hunters that they were not seeing as many deer at the feeders. We also found last year was a bumper crop for deer, and deer are going to choose acorns over corn every time,” said Chris Keiser, TPWD Wildlife Division biologist from Tyler.
The biologist does not think there was a die-off, but suspects deer were nocturnal during the heat of summer and avoided feeders in favor of acorns. He expects hunters will be seeing more deer this year.
“Last year was truly a great acorn year and generally you don’t have back-to-back bumper crops. My thinking is people will see more deer at the corn feeders, but anything could happen,” Keiser said.
While one slow season can translate to a better age-class the next in some regions, age structure is already being bumped up by antler-restriction harvest regulations that began in the Post Oak region in 2005.
“Because of antler restriction our age structure is pretty good for the bucks coming in. We do sampling every year and we tend to see bumped up just because of antler restrictions,” Keiser said.
He added that while hunters still bring in spikes that tend to be younger deer, biologists expect to see 3.5- and 4.5-year-olds, with the occasional 6.5 or 7.5 slipping in. During the 2020-21 season 66% of the bucks harvest in the Post Oak region were 3.5 and older, according to TPWD.
Keiser thinks hunters could see quality bucks this season based on age and good range conditions up until July.
“Based off this year compared to others I would say we had a better year this year,” Keiser said.
Archery season, which got its start in some Texas counties in 1959, will continue through Nov. 3, followed by the opening of the regular season the next day. The season is open in 252 of 254 counties. El Paso and Hudspeth counties are the only two without a white-tailed deer season.