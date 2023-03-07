It was a rough and tumble start to the Region XIV Basketball Tournament on Tuesday.
In a bruiser of a game, Addarin Scott put back a rebound in the final seconds to lift No. 9 Navarro to a 74-72 win over No. 8 Tyler Junior College in a first-round game of tourney at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs (16-14) advance to the quarterfinals to take on No. 1 seed Lee College (25-5) at 1 p.m. Thursday. The Apaches end their season at 15-15.
The game was tight throughout with neither team having a big lead — Tyler led by six at one time and Navarro by five.
Corey Camper Jr. gave TJC a 72-70 lead after hitting one of two free throw attempts with 1:31 on the clock. Tyler had outscored Navarro, 10-3, to overcome the Bulldogs' 67-62 advantage.
Navarro brought the ball down the floor and Scott tied the game at 72-72 with an inside shot at 1:03 showing. TJC worked the clock down but Camper was called for a charge in the lane at 32.7 seconds, much to the displeasure of Tyler Coach Mike Marquis.
Then it was the Bulldogs' turn as Navarro milked the clock, but the shot missed the goal, but just as NC had done all game, the Bulldogs got the offensive rebound and the putback from Scott with 3.1 seconds showing for the 74-72 lead.
After a timeout, TJC tossed the ball to Camper near midcourt, but a crash caused the ball to go array and the Apaches failed to get a shot off in time.
"We had a chance to make a play to win the game and the call didn't go our way," Marquis said of the charge on Camper. "The play to win the game went their way.
"We ran a good play that we actually worked on in practice yesterday to get the ball to CJ (Camper) at midcourt with three seconds left and it just didn't work out this time. .... It is tough to take the last couple of plays, at home especially — it is tough to lose anytime, but especially this time of the year."
Navarro won the game primarily by grabbing 14 offensive boards and making second-chance points. TJC had six offensive rebounds.
TJC had three players in double figures, led by the Apaches' dynamic guard duo of Camper (24 points) and Marcus Rigsby Jr. (20). Dariyus Woodson added 15 points.
Camper also had eight rebounds.
Others scoring for the Apaches were Randy Crosby (4), Boubacar Mboup (4), Johan Nesmith (3) and Bullen Taban (2).
Taban added five rebounds with four each from Woodson and Matt Wade. Camper had four assists and two steals, with Mboup adding two blocks.
Four Bulldogs were in double figures, led by Braelon Bush with 25 points. He was followed by a double double from Scott (12 points, 11 rebounds), Tre'von Love (11 points) and Zane Nelson (10). Jayshawn Moore added eight points and eight rebounds.
Also scoring for Navarro were Colby Henderson (4), Zane Butler (2) and RJ Moore (2).
TJC was 10 of 15 at the free throw line and 6 of 13 from 3-Point (Rigsby, 3; Woodson, 2; Camper, 1).
NC was 7 of 12 at the free throw line and 7 of 21 from 3-Point (Bush, 5; Nelson, 2).