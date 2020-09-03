Brownsboro will now play Sweetwater at 7 p.m. Friday in Aledo, head football coach and athletic director Greg Pearson said.
Brownsboro was originally scheduled to play at Fairfield on Friday, but the game was canceled on Wednesday due to a possible COVID-19 case at Fairfield ISD.
Dr. Jason Adams, FISD superintendent said on Facebook, “Eagle Family, Unfortunately due to circumstances, Friday night’s varsity football game has been canceled.”
Pearson immediately started looking for a new opponent. He said David Smoak of SicEm365 Radio, Carl Padilla and Matt Stepp of Texas Football helped get him in contact with coaches who also lost a game.
Sweetwater’s contest with Jim Ned was also canceled on Wednesday due to COVID-19.
Pearson and Sweetwater head coach Ben McGehee talked and set up a non-district contest at a neutral site between the Bears of East Texas and the Mustangs of West Texas.
“I coached in Granbury for many years and we played in that stadium (at Aledo) the first year it opened,” Pearson said. “They have great facilities, and it will be nice for the kids. We are playing a good opponent that played for a state championship a few years back. They have a great coaching staff and a great tradition. It will be a great West Texas versus East Texas non-district game at a beautiful location.”
Now, Brownsboro has less than 48 hours to plan for a new opponent.
“That’s going to be a challenge,” Pearson said. “It will be a challenge for them, too.”
Sweetwater is 0-1 after a 58-32 loss to Stephenville. Sweetwater played in the Class 4A Division II championship game in 2016, losing to West Orange-Stark.
Brownsboro is 0-1 following a 42-28 setback to Athens.
Brownsboro and Athens high schools are 16 miles apart. Sweetwater High School is 309 miles from Brownsboro. Bearcat Stadium in Aledo will be a 136-mile trip for Brownsboro, and a 175-mile trip for Sweetwater.
“I am like every coach in the state. I want the kids to have an opportunity to play if they can and we can keep them safe,” Pearson said.
On Thursday morning, Smoak and Stepp tweeted that the Fairfield player tested negative for COVID-19 and that Fairfield is now looking for a new opponent.
The Department of 2020 crazy, Fairfield had to back out of their game with Brownsboro because they thought they had a player with COVID, Now, they find out he’s negative and now Fairfield needs a game! Call John Bachtel. #txhsfb 🙈😳😫🥺😝— David Smoak (@DavidSmoak) September 3, 2020
I'm hearing that Fairfield does not have any confirmed Covid cases AND IS NOW LOOKING FOR A GAME FRIDAY OR SATURDAY GAME THIS WEEK #txhsfb— Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) September 3, 2020