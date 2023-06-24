Brownsboro four-star wide receiver Gekyle Baker announced his commitment to TCU late on Friday night.
Committed Thank you!! @TCUFootball @CoachMXKelly @CoachRyanHood @LanceConnot @BrownsboroHigh pic.twitter.com/MkUqZtwcu8— Gekyle (@Gekyle3) June 24, 2023
Baker also has offers from Oklahoma State, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and UTSA.
Baker is a consensus four-star recruit from the major recruiting services. He’s ranked as the No. 16 wide receiver and No. 92 recruit nationally in the Class of 2024 by 247Sports. He’s No. 15 in Texas by 247Sports with East Texans Timpson’s Terry Bussey (2), Pine Tree’s Dealyn Evans (8) and Longview’s Taylor Tatum (9) ahead of him. In the 247Sports Composite rankings, Baker is the No. 17 wide receiver and No. 116 overall recruit.
Baker is the No. 16 wide receiver and No. 97 recruit at On3Sports, No. 26 wide receiver and No. 200 recruit at ESPN and No. 31 wide receiver and No. 201 recruit at Rivals. The On3 Industry Ranking has Baker as the No. 18 wide receiver and No. 100 national recruit.
In June, Baker has taken visits to Oklahoma State, Kansas State and TCU.
As a sophomore, Baker had 51 catches for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had 51 receptions as a junior for 712 yards and eight touchdowns.
Baker is also a standout on the basketball court. As a freshman, he averaged 10.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. As a sophomore, he averaged 10.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. As a junior, he averaged 12.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
As a freshman, he qualified for the UIL state track and field meet in the high jump in Class 4A.
Baker joins Tyler Legacy defensive lineman Travis Jackson, who committed to TCU in April.