BROWNSBORO — The Brownsboro Bears and Nevada Community Braves scrimmaged at Bear Stadium Friday night.
Applaud the coaches for moving the time for later with 104 temperature (130 on the field) at 5 p.m. After working both of the first- and second- units in a controlled setting, the teams played an additional quarter with game like conditions.
Head Bear Coach Lance Connot stated, "When we’re up big, we need to keep our composure and continue doing what got us there. I was pleased with causing six turnovers, and we could have scored more. We had some real bright spots."
In the controlled part of the scrimmage, Adam Thompson directed the Bears right on down the field with some timely passing and hard running from Micah Strickland and Antrone Campbell. Gekyle Baker caught a pass from Thompson for the final 33 yards. Dylan Downey made an outstanding block to clear the way for Baker.
In four plays the Bears hit paydirt again from 36 yards out. Thompson hit Downey at the five, and Downey bulled his way into the end zone.
The Bear defense shut down the Braves on all four play segments — a total of 34 plays. Multiple players stood out for the Bears. Bralen Kirkpatrick and Tanner Ackerman both made some crowd-pleasing hits. Jordan Stidham made a couple of outstanding interceptions.
For the Braves, Brandol Hernandez and Quinten Hall played well on the offensive end of the scrimmage.
In the game situation in the first quarter, Community took the ball first. The Braves picked up their first yards of the scrimmage. A phantom pass interference being the key play. After offsetting personal fouls, the Braves' Hall scored a touchdown.
The Bears were intercepted on their first series, and the Braves took the ball over at the 40-yard line. After a couple of Brave first downs, the Bears took over on downs. In the final possession, Brownsboro took it deep into Brave territory. On fourth-and-goal from the five, the Bears' pass attempt fell incomplete.
Showing great promise for the 2023 Bears was the passing game with many outstanding receivers and Thompson looking sharp in his first varsity outing. Beau Hardin and the defense feel like they could be dominating.
The freshmen and junior varsity teams scrimmaged before the varsity squads. The Bears accounted themselves extremely well in some blistering heat, especially on the artificial turf.
All three teams for the Bears will be traveling to Waxahachie Life next Thursday. Times are still to be determined.