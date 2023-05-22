Brook Hill sophomore Terry Kim took home top prize for the State Sons of the American Revolution Oration Contest in March and is headed to the National Competition in July.
“I feel very grateful to have represented East Texas and very thankful that I was given the opportunity to speak my thoughts on the topic of the American Revolution in front of a large crowd,” Kim said.
Joseph S. Rumbaugh Historical Oration Contest is open to all students attending ninth through 12th grades in public, parochial or private schools, or home-school students studying at the same grade levels.
According to the web site, the preliminary rounds of the contest begin at the local chapter level; students have the opportunity to advance to the state or national levels where scholarships and cash prizes are awarded. It is the organization’s intent that the contest will continue to expand on all levels and bring the voices of young patriots to greater light across the entire nation.
Because of an email his counselor sent out to the school about the opportunity, Kim was intrigued and wanted to get involved.
“I thought it was cool so I took part in it,” Kim said.
According to Kim, he got disqualified at the local level last year but upon trying it again this year, he placed at local level then state level.
“You first get invited in the local chapter and then if you win first, you go to the state competition, and then the national competition,” Kim said. “The Sons of the American Revolution pays for all the expenses in the state and national competition.”
He will compete at the national level on July 16 in Orlando.
Originally from Los Angeles, the 16-year-old finds inspiration close to home.
“I've always been influenced by my parents to be a part of the community and have grown up seeing my sister doing the same thing,” Kim said.
He hopes to have a career in either finance or journalism.