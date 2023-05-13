ARLINGTON — Bullard Brook Hill's quest for the program's first-ever TAPPS state softball championship fell one game short as the Lady Guard dropped a 5-1 decision to Houston Cypress Christian Saturday morning in the Division III championship contest at Allan Saxe Field on the campus of UT Arlington.
Sophomore sensation Karmen Miller again turned in a strong performance, both on the mound and at the plate. Miller tossed a complete-game six innings, scattering seven hits, eight strikeouts while yielding just one walk, with three of the five runs allowed being unearned.
Miller had three of the Lady Guard four hits, hammering an opposite-field two-out home run — on an 0-2 pitch — in the top of the first inning that gave Brook Hill a brief 1-0 advantage, in what turned out to be its lone run in the game.
Cypress Christian answered in the bottom of the first frame. A one-out bad-hop single by freshman pitcher Audrey Petrowski was a sign of the ball just not bouncing your way throughout the game. After Miller fanned the next batter, senior Lucy Davis blasted a two-out homer to left to give Cypress Christian a 2-1 lead, one it never relinquished.
Brook Hill had some scoring opportunities. Hayden Dawson opened the second inning with a double, and moved to third on a Landrey McNeel groundout. However, a perfect throw to the plate by shortstop Sarah Olenik on a Mylee Booth grounder nailed Dawson trying to score from third.
Cypress Christian then pushed across three unearned runs — one in third and two more in the fourth.
Olenik opened the bottom of third, lifting a fly ball to left field that was mishandled, and she raced all the way around to score, for a 3-1 Cypress Christian lead.
Things looked promising for the Lady Guard to begin the top of the fourth. Miller opened with a single, then Bethany Lavender reached base when Miller beat the throw to second on an attempted force out, leaving runners at first and second with no outs. Dawson then laced a hard-hit liner to third that was snagged by Davis, who then was able to double off Miller at second base.
A pair of singles in the bottom of the fourth gave Cypress Christian runners at second and third with two outs. A throwing error on a grounder to second allowed the two unearned runs to score, leaving the Lady Guard with a 5-1 deficit.
Booth opened the top of the fifth with a walk, but then Petrowski, who pitched a complete-game seven innings, retired the next nine batters in a row to give Cypress Christian (19-4) its first-ever TAPPS state softball crown, in four state tourney appearances. Petrowski fanned six while walking just one, allowing four hits and just the one run for the Lady Warriors.
"We played hard," said Brook Hill Head Coach Anthony Springer, who completed his 13th season at the helm of Lady Guard softball. "We just got a few bad breaks. The line drive that turned into a double play there in the fourth inning was a huge play in what could have been a big inning for us."
State runner-up is still quite an accomplishment for a team with 11 players, five of whom are freshmen, and just one senior.
"We are a young team. Very proud of the girls. We will look forward to next season," added Springer.
A big reason for the program's optimism is Miller. The only pitcher on the roster, Miller pitched every inning this season except four, amassing 285 strikeouts in 132.2 innings. Her record of 22-4 is the team's record.
"She is such an amazing player," Springer said of Miller. "Means so much for this program. Both on the mound, and offensively."
Miller came into the state tourney with a .530 batting average, and was 4-6 in the final two games, including home runs in each of those contests, giving her four for the season.
The Lady Guard had ousted Carrollton Prince of Peace 3-2 in Friday's semifinal, after beating Lubbock Trinity Christian by the same score in the Regional, following a 10-0 thumping of Austin Brentwood Christian in the Area round.
Bullard Brook Hill, ranked No. 3 by MaxPreps in the latest TAPPS softball poll as of May 11, was making its sixth state tourney appearance. The Lady Guard, in its only other title game, fell to Houston Lutheran South 6-2 in the 2019 championship contest. It also reached the state tourney in 2021, '18, '16 and '14.
Playing in its first state tourney title game and making its fourth Final Four appearance, 10th-ranked Houston Cypress Christian had ousted Corpus Christi Incarnate Word, 8-6 in the semifinal, after eliminating two-time defending champion San Antonio Holy Cross, 7-0, in the regional, receiving an area round bye.