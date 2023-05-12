ARLINGTON — Bethany Lavender hit a richocheted two-out infield single in the top of the seventh inning to score Julianna Mize from second base, and Karmen Miller pitched another complete game, striking out 13, to advance the Bullard Brook Hill Lady Guard to Saturday’s TAPPS Division III championship game, with a hard-fought 3-2 semifinal victory over district foe Carrollton Prince of Peace Friday at Allan Saxe Field on the campus of UT Arlington.
Mize, one of five freshmen on Brook Hill’s 11-player squad, was hit by a pitch with one out in the top of the seventh. Following a second out, Miller, who hammered a game-typing solo home run to begin the fourth, then came to bat in the decisive seventh. A pass ball allowed Mize to advance to second, and facing a 2-0 count, Miller was walked intentionally. Lavender, the lone senior on the team, laced an infield single that caromed off Prince of Peace pitcher Grace Pritchett, and Mize raced home from second for a 3-2 Lady Guard advantage.
“There was no hesitation on Mize coming around to score,” said Brook Hill head coach Anthony Springer.
And Miller finished it off with clean bottom of the seventh. After a ground out, the sophomore standout fanned the final two batters, the latter on a called third strike, and the Lady Guard celebrated to advance to Saturday’s title contest.
“It is never easy to beat a team three times,” said Coach Springer. “Prince of Peace made some adjustments. We played good enough to win. That’s all you need.”
Miller, who recorded 19 strikeouts in each of Brook Hill’s two regular season wins over Prince of Peace — 2-0 and 7-0 shutouts — scattered six hits with no walks in beating the Lady Eagles for the third time.
“Karmen pitched another good game,” said Springer. “And she stepped up offensively.”
Prince of Peace (18-11) used a double and single in the bottom of the second to take a 1-0 lead, before Miller drilled a 1-0 pitch over the fence in dead centerfield — her third homer this season — to tie the score leading off the fourth, then junior Hayden Dawson, after drawing a one-out walk, moved to second on a wild pitch, and following a strikeout, junior Landrey McNeel banged a single to right center scoring Dawson, to give Brook Hill a 2-1 advantage.
A Prince of Peace two-out single, followed by an RBI-double, in the bottom of the fifth, knotted the score a 2-2.
The Lady Guard stranded a pair of runners in the top of the sixth, and then Miller kept it tied with strikeout to end the bottom of the inning, after surrendering a two-out double. That set the stage for the dramatic top of the seventh that lifted Brook Hill to the title matchup.
Bullard Brook Hill (22-3), in its sixth state tourney appearance, will be seeking its first-ever state title. The Lady Guard, in its lone title game, fell to Houston Lutheran South 6-2 in the 2019 championship contest. It also reached the state tourney in 2021, ‘18, ‘16 and ‘14.
“Really looking forward to it,” said Miller. “Can’t wait.”
Prince of Peace, making its first state tourney appearance, finished the season with an 18-11 record.
Bullard Brook Hill, in advancing to Saturday’s 10:30 a.m. championship game, squares off against Houston Cypress Christian (18-4) also looking for its initial state crown in a quartet of Final Four appearances. Cypress Christian ousted Corpus Christi Incarnate Word, 8-6, in the other semifinal, after eliminating two-time defending champion San Antonio Holy Cross, 7-0, in the regional.