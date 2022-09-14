ArtsView Children’s Theatre will be “Jiving to the Jukebox” this weekend during its annual Broadway at the View fundraiser.
“Our theme this year is ‘Jiving to the Jukebox,’ which is jukebox musicals,” ArtsView Executive Director Nathaniel Olson said. “A jukebox musical is mainstream music that has been worked into a Broadway show.”
Some examples, Olson said, are “Mamma Mia!,” “The Cher Show,” “Moulin Rouge!,” “Jersey Boys” and “Rock of Ages.”
“’Moulin Rouge!’ uses all different genres of music but then ‘The Cher Show’ or ‘Rock of Ages’ or ‘Jersey Boys,’ they put together all the shows of an artist into an actual Broadway musical production,” Olson said.
Performances are scheduled 7 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
“We’ve done two days in the past but this year we’re doing three,” Olson said. “Our bigger nights are Friday and Saturday and we will have hot hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer, appetizers and desserts.”
Table sponsorships also are available.
“That also comes with a private plated dinner before everyone else arrives. But we also have tables for two and then individual seats that are available for Friday and Saturday,” Olson said. “Then on Sunday we’re just doing a performance only. We’re going to reset the theater like we do for a normal show with just rows of seats.”
Broadway at the View is ArtsView’s main fundraiser and primarily features adult performers.
“We had a couple of our youths do one group number last year but we’ve actually incorporated a few more of our teens into the main performance this year,” Olson said. “But it’s still primarily adults from all across East Texas.”
This weekend’s show features 29 performers, including Caroline Mason, Colton Dearborn, Amy Michelle, Kaidlen Key, Kellsie Ruiz, Jim Simmons, Brian Dearborn, Jamie Sherman, Jacinda Nautel, Aryelle Edmonds, Ricky Thompson, Amber Muckleroy, Ben Cammack, Logan Dearborn, Sarah Medin, Bob Cammack, Clark Medin, Mark Roedel, Maleigh-Saige Feldhauser, Steven Collins, Laura Perry, Deborah Gilbert, Jeneille LaGrone, Amanda Thompson, Amy Pruitt, Dave Huber, Matthew Gray, Dana Huber and Rachel Smith.
And, Olson said, there is more to the show than just singing.
“A lot of this is staged, so we have choreography,” he said. “Almost every number has different costume changes so it’s pretty much a full-on production.”