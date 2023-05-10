After a hiatus due to COVID and costs of materials going up, the Douglas R. Mehling II Center at Breckenridge Village will finally resume its construction, thanks to a $4.5 million grant from FirstDay Foundation.
“It was always the idea that this building would be built, we just needed to come to the table to get them over that last hurdle. It was a no brainer,” said Marilu Reyna, executive vice president for marketing, branding and communications for FirstDay Foundation.
Residents and supporters gathered at the square in downtown Tyler on Tuesday morning for a check presentation, as well as remarks from Smith County Judge Neal Franklin and Tyler Mayor Don Warren.
“The core values of Breckenridge Village are love God, value people, care passionately and work together. The entire world can learn a lot from those core values,” Franklin said.
Breckenridge Village of Tyler, which is celebrating is 25th year, is a faith-based community dedicated to helping adults with mild to moderate intellectual and developmental disabilities. The organization offers residential and day enrichment programs that empower residents to develop spiritually, physically and socially.
“This generous donation is going to allow us … to expand the program and provide more services to these amazing people of East Texas,” said Chelsea Owens, executive director of Breckenridge Village. “We are so thankful for this very generous gift from the FirstDay Foundation.”
The new multipurpose building will not only have state-of-the-art classrooms, but will house event and program space, which will go towards general operational costs of Breckenridge Village.
The initial construction for the Douglas R. Mehling II Center began after it reached its $5 million goal in December 2020 and was set to complete sometime in 2022 but unfortunately the project met some setbacks.
“During COVID, nobody was doing construction, and during the timeline of the pandemic, the costs of the materials increased and got very expensive,” said Linda Taylor, associate executive director of advancement. “We needed help with additional funding.”
Thanks to $4.5 million from FirstDay Foundation, they will be able to continue with construction.
“Breckenridge Village is doing so many things in the community and we wanted to highlight that,” Reyna said. “We want people to know the amazing work they’re doing in the community. We look for local organizations that are doing good in the community and we help make them greater. We want to help fill in those gaps in services.”
FirstDay Foundation is a charitable foundation based in San Antonio that provides philanthropic grants and management and governance services to nonprofit organizations doing good work in Texas and beyond.
This will mark the second time that the nonprofit organization has contributed toward this project, as they provided an $800,000 grant for a much-needed installation of a water main back in December 2022.
“My trip into town this morning, I was counting my blessings and I was counting the blessings of our community. For my list and Smith County’s list, Breckenridge Village is right at the top. And I know for Breckenridge Village the FirstDay Foundation is right at the top of their blessings list as well,” Franklin said.
Breckenridge Village has a full-time residential program and a day program, which allows individuals to live with their parents but come to the facility during the day.
Currently, there are 58 residents who live there full time and many more come for programs during the day.
“We are very grateful to the FirstDay Foundation for this generous donation,” Taylor said. “We are appreciative of the community’s continuous support. We want everyone to know our story and get to know these wonderful residents.”
Owens announced the beginning stages of building three new houses, allowing for 24 more full-time residents.
“Breckenridge Village is an amazing place and we would like to extend an invitation for anyone in East Texas to come out, visit us, learn what we do and help us in the things we do every single day,” Owens said. “Our favorite part of life is giving back to the community in East Texas and we want to do more of that.”
Of the multimillion-dollar budget to construct the new building, donations totaling $2.4 million were made by Doug and Patti Mehling, of Tyler, in honor of their late son and the namesake of the new center, Douglas R. Mehling II.
Diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy at an early age, very little stopped Douglas, as he went on to college, graduated summa cum laude and was president of his graduating class.
Douglas was a practicing preacher before passing away in 2016. He was 34.
“This building signifies a way for us to honor him,” said Patti. “He was a wonderful Christian man. He loved Alex, and Alex loved him and they both had special disabilities.”
The Mehlings’ daughter, Alex, has been a resident at Breckenridge Village since 2006.
“A lot of times that person (with disabilities) is overlooked in the world and we didn’t want Douglas to be forgotten and we knew the kids at Breckenridge Village could benefit and their lives could continue to progress and grow,” Patti said. “We see that with Alex and all of them all the time. They continue to grow as people… and as Christians.”