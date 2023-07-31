ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves reinstated left-hander A.J. Minter from the 15-day injured list on Monday and optioned right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Minter, the former Brook Hill School star who grew up in Tyler, had been out since July 12 while recovering from left shoulder inflammation. He will return to his late-innings role in the Braves’ bullpen for Monday night’s opener of an interleague series against the Los Angeles Angels.
Minter is 3-5 with a 4.91 ERA and 10 saves. He also played at Texas A&M.
Smith-Shawver, a 20-year-old rookie, allowed three runs in five innings and did not receive a decision in Sunday’s 8-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. He is 1-0 with a 4.56 ERA in five games, including four starts.
Smith-Shawver’s spot in the rotation could be filled by the expected return of left-hander Max Fried from the injured list. Fried has been out since May 6 with a strained left forearm.
Also, infielder Charlie Culberson was designated for assignment to clear a roster spot for infielder Nicky Lopez, who was acquired from the Kansas City Royals in a trade for left-hander Taylor Hearn on Sunday.
Scherzer costs Texas $22.5M: The New York Mets are paying Texas $35.51 million over the next 14 months as part of the Max Scherzer trade, leaving the Rangers in effect responsible for $22.5 million owed to the three-time Cy Young Award winner, according to details of the deal obtained by The Associated Press.
New York, just 50-55 despite a record-high payroll, has cut costs by nearly $26 million in pay and luxury tax this year by getting rid of Scherzer and reliever David Robertson ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Mets have offloaded just over $13.5 million in salary, resulting in an additional tax saving of about $12.15 million.
Texas acquired Scherzer on Sunday for minor league infielder Luisangel Acuña, a brother of Atlanta All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. Scherzer’s cost to the Rangers is $10 million this year and $12.5 million in 2024.
The Rangers assumed responsibility for the 39-year-old right-hander’s salary on Monday, when he was owed $58.01 million for the remainder of a $130 million, three-year contract he agreed to before the 2022 season.
Of the $14.67 million left of Scherzer’s $43.33 million salary for this season’s final 64 days, the Mets will pay Texas $4.67 million in four installments of $1.16 million on Aug. 15 and 31 and Sept. 15 and 30.
Scherzer gets a $43.33 million salary next season in the final year of the deal. The Mets will pay the Rangers $30.83 million in 12 installments of $2.56 million on the 15th and final day of each month from April 2024 through September 2024.
New York’s payroll rose to a projected $365 million after it acquired reliever Trevor Gott from Seattle on July 3, and the Mets’ luxury tax payroll increased to about $385 million. That was on track for a tax of about $95 million.
When the Mets traded Robertson to Miami last week, the Marlins assumed $3.54 million remaining of Robertson’s $10 million salary.
Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario: Looking for some help for their lineup, the Chicago Cubs turned to a familiar face.
Chicago reacquired Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals on Monday, signaling a change in philosophy for the Cubs after it looked as if they had stumbled out of the playoff race.
Candelario, one of the top hitters on the market ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, is batting .258 with 16 homers and 53 RBIs in 99 games in a resurgent performance. He was non-tendered by Detroit in November and then signed a $5 million, one-year contract with Washington.
“He put the work in. We can all sit here and take the credit for it, but it’s all on him and what he’s done throughout the spring and the summer,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said before the trade was announced.
“I had a lot of faith that he’d come here and be the guy (to) help our young kids understand how to play the game. He’s done that and he’s done really well for himself.”
The Cubs also acquired right-hander José Cuas in a trade with Kansas City for minor league outfielder Nelson Velázquez.