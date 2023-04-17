Boston may be known as Beantown, but it could easily be dubbed the Rose City along with a section called the Piney Woods Grove.
A host of Tylerites and runners with East Texas ties ran in the 127th Boston Marathon on Monday.
Cory Welch, 39, a former Whitehouse High School standout who now lives in Virginia, had the best time among the runners with East Texas ties. He ran to a time of 2 hours, 35 minutes and 29 seconds in the 26.2-mile course.
The top area female was Abby Rodseth, a former Tylerite who now lives in Montana. The 29-year-old clocked in at 2:46:41.
Kevin Green, 41 of Canton, was making his debut and had the top time for runners from East Texas running for the first time. He had a time of 2:51:01.
For JT Peebles, the Tylerite was appearing in his 11th consecutive Boston Marathon. The 42-year-old had a time of 2:52:20.
Peebles just missed his goal of 2:50:00. His fastest time at the historic race was in 2019 with a 2:51:13.
"I enjoyed pushing myself once again on the challenging course," said Peebles, a former Tyler Lee High School standout. "It was chilly and there was a slight headwind most of the day. It rained hard with four miles to go. My shoes were soaked. I prayed my way through and was glad to hang on to the 2:52:20.
"I'm so proud of all the other Tyler runners that finished Boston Strong."
Dr. Rebecca Peebles, JT's wife, was running her first Boston Marathon. The 37-year-old mother of three came in at 3:42:58.
"My training was complicated by an injury and I didn't know what to expect," Becky said. "I just went out and ran with joy. I didn't want to hold back so I tried to figure out what felt doable for the long haul. I feel like I left it all out there.
"It was so motivating to know that JT had already finished strong when I had 11 (miles) left to go. I am just praising the Lord for giving me the strength to hang on today. I had so much fun."
Tyler's Laura Monsivais Lopez, 38, was also making her debut and clocked a 3:21:42. She beat her time from the 2022 Chicago Marathon, which was 3:23:54.
"Honestly, I thought it was going to be very hard," Monsivais said. "The weather was horrible at the beginning and the hills were brutal, but I paced myself, and after passing the famous Heartbreak Hill (mile 20), I felt great and I told myself, 'Laurita, you gotta finish strong' and I did. I'm so happy. I can't believe I did such a great time at Boston."
Other Rose City residents among the 30,000 runners were Kimberly Merrick, 39, 3:27:44; Angie Shoffner, 38, 3:32:11; Sarah Integlia-Hankla, 33, 3:55:02; and Dr. Li-Yu Mitchell, 51, 3:59:54.
It was Shoffner's second time in the race. She previously ran in 2019.
Flint's Maria Tapia made her debut in Boston with a time of 3:19.01.
Also competing were: Kevin Stacy, 33, Longview, 3:08:03; Rachael Sullivan, 39, Lufkin, 3:10:15; Juan Pineda, 51, Nacogdoches, 3:20:40; Gabby Wennerstrom, 30, Jefferson, 3:30:44; Willie James, 64, Nacogdoches, 3:41:39; and Krystal Riley, 40, Lufkin, 3:44:24.
It was the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing.
No one was assigned bib No. 2013 in remembrance of the 2013 finish line bombings that killed three people and wounded hundreds more. The race included 264 members of the One Fund community — those injured by the attack, their friends and family and charities associated with them. The city marked the anniversary in a ceremony on Saturday.
A robotic dog named Stompy belonging to the Department of Homeland Security patrolled the start line before the race began. Officials said there were no known threats.
At 6 a.m., race director Dave McGillivray sent out a group of about 20 from the Massachusetts National Guard that hikes the course on the state holiday of Patriots' Day commemorating the start of the Revolutionary War.