Seventy-five students at Tyler ISD’s Wayne D. Boshears Center received a special visit from Santa Claus and were spoiled with gifts during the annual Trane Christmas party Friday.
Brooke Parker, director at Wayne D. Boshears Center, said the event has been going on for 20 years and it’s something the campus' special needs students look forward to every year.
The event originally started with Carrier, and it transitioned to Trane into their International Union of Electronic - Communications Workers of America (IEU-CWA) union.
“This has been an annual event for all those years and our students are excited to know it's right around the corner and the union works together with Trane employees as well as other people in the community to donate the gifts,” Parker said.
According to Parker, teachers and parents make a wish list and also receive input from the students on what the students want for Christmas, then the list is given to the IEU-CWA union which buys the gifts for the students.
Tierra Griffin, recording secretary for IEU-CWA local 86782, was the coordinator who helped with the annual event. This was her first time doing it, especially taking the torch of the coordinator as the past coordinators retired last year.
“It's been so amazing seeing the dedication within the committee and like I said the community literally looks forward to this, they love being able to help out and can’t wait to sponsor. It's an amazing opportunity and I’m happy I’m able to be a part of it,” she said. “It literally makes my heart melt, I ... can’t really describe how amazing of a feeling it is.”
Griffin said this event not only brings joy to the students, but it's something all the employees, committee and community look forward to doing, especially having the opportunity to give back to the Boshear students.
Griffin said gifts consisted of a wide variety such as sensory objects and musical toys.
“We actually bought an adult size guitar for one of the kids and I know another one wanted a blu-ray player, so it's really broad and I’m sure it fits the child's personality,” she said. “I was able to go out and shop and play Santa for these children, it was a great experience.”
She also gave credit to the community and yearly sponsors who help with the event.
“I just want to thank the employees and also the organization within the community for allowing this. Without them, this couldn't be possible. I want to thank them for their contributions to this program," she said.
Parker also gave thanks to individuals of the union who attended the Christmas party and made the event possible.
“A big thank you for all the work that goes into this, all of the volunteers within that organization really work hard and get it all organized,” she said.
Overall, Parker hopes students at Boshears feel not only the holiday spirit but the love from the community.
“I hope they realize the involvement in the community and that they understand how many people not only inside the school building but also in the community care about them and love them,” she said.