"Hercules, Hercules, Hercules" was present.
Pope Francis was on hand, along with some gangsters, prisoners and convicts.
Also spotted were super heroes — Spider-Man, Iron Man and, of course, Captain America.
Not to outdone, there were a couple Texas heroes— Patrick Mahomes and George Strait — present, and what would be a gathering be without SpongeBob SquarePants, Marty McFly, Shaggy, Scooby-Doo and a princess or two.
It was the eighth Annual Tyler Junior College Trunk or Treat and Halloween Baseball Game held Sunday night at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
TJC baseball coach Doug Wren came up with the idea for his team to have a little and it has blossomed into a big event that is sponsored by TJC Athletics and the Center for Student Life and Involvement.
For the second time it was held at night so hundreds of youngsters could enjoy bounce houses, face painting, pumpkin painting, and, of course, some treats in the parking lot.
"This was a lot of fun," said 10-year-old Aubree Galusha, a fourth-grader at All Saints. Aracely Pratt, 10, and Brook'lynn Gradney, 11, who both attend Orr Elementary School, were in agreement with Miss Aubree.
After being treated to some goodies the kids, parents and fans watched the baseball game as the Apache players were dressed in all kinds of costumes. Following the 12-7 win by the Gold over the Black, the kids ran the bases with the baseball players, who also signed autographs.
"This is always a fun time," Wren said. "The players really enjoy it and they like interacting with the kids."
After the fun in the parking lot, Thomas Soto, a freshman infielder from Round Rock, dressed as Jimi Hendrix performed Hendrix's great rendition of the National Anthem to get things started on the diamond.
Harry The Hawk, TJC's new feathered mascot, threw out the first pitch and received a big cheer after firing one in for a strike.
The Apache pitchers relished the chance to get to hit, something that is not part of their daily practice.
"It is nice to get to hit and show off our hitting skills," said Trevor Esparza, a freshman hurler dress as a cop who is from Katy and graduated from Tompkins High School. "It's a lot of fun. I got to hit in the three-spot." He also got a hit.
Iron Man, also known as former Brook Hill star Grayson Murry, showed his power with two triples.
"This is a great game and it is fun to get a chance hit," the freshman pitcher said.
Lufkin native Reid Hensley, a sophomore pitcher/designated hitter and a transfer from University of the Incarnate Word, made slick fielding plays in the outfield and at shortstop. Ironically, two of his putouts were against a couple of inmates.
It is tough to hit a homer at Mike Carter Field, but personal trainer Nicholas Anderson, an infielder and graduate of Humble Atascocita High School, belted one deep into the trees in left.
"I had to hit a home run, I'm a trainer," said a smiling Anderson.
He then had to dodge gloves being thrown at him by the infielders as he rounded the bases. "That was a little disrespectful," the first baseman said.
After running the bases, the players and children posed for a group photo.
The Apaches will continue their Fall World Series with Game 4, sans the costumes, at noon Wednesday at Mike Carter Field. Gold leads, 2-1.