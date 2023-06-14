Bobby Reynolds has been named the new head girls basketball coach at Tyler High School, Tyler ISD announced on Wednesday morning.
“We are thrilled to announce Bobby Reynolds as the next head girls’ basketball coach at Tyler High,” Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said. “Coach Reynolds is a proven winner and a strong leader. We are excited to get him working with our student-athletes.”
Reynolds spent last season as the head girls basketball coach and girls athletic director at Tenaha. He led the Lady Tigers to a 33-3 record and a spot in the Class 2A Region III semifinals before falling to state tournament qualifier Martin’s Mill.
“When you think of East Texas basketball, Tyler High is the first school that comes to mind," Reynolds said. "I'm blessed and extremely excited for the opportunity to lead such a prestigious program into the future. There's a handful of programs that can compare to what Tyler has done over the years, and we want to continue to build on that success.”
Reynolds, the 2022-23 District 23-2A Coach of the Year, began his coaching career in 2001 at Terrell. He was the head girls basketball coach at Caddo Mills form 2014-22.
Reynolds replaces Amber Wiley as the head coach of the Lady Lions. Tyler went 27-7 this past season and will return several key players, including rising junior Kalyse Buffin, who was the Tyler Morning Telegraph All-Rose Country Offensive Player of the Year as a sophomore and the Tyler Morning Telegraph All-East Texas Newcomer of the Year as a freshman.
Wiley was the head coach of the Lady Lions for four seasons. They went 45-22 over her last two seasons.