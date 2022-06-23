SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies on Friday arrested Brandon James Whitaker, 39, of Tyler, on a charge of assault family/household member with previous conviction. Whitaker remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Deputies on Friday arrested Patsy Ruth Young, 62, of Tyler, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Young was released the following day from Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies on Monday arrested Jesse Rene Aguirre, 30, of Tyler, on a charge of assault family/household member with previous conviction. Aguirre remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies on Monday arrested David Aaron Bigg, 56, of Tyler, on warrants of forgery of a financial instrument greater than or equal to $300,000, theft of property greater than or equal to $300,000 and money laundering greater than or equal to $300,000. Bigg was released the same day from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $150,000.
Deputies on Monday arrested Stacy Rhodes Douglas, 47, of Tyler, on warrants of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Douglas was released Tuesday from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $125,000.
Deputies on Monday arrested Brett Johnson, 46, of Tyler, on a warrant of unlawful installation of a tracking device. Johnson was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $20,000.
Deputies on Monday arrested Ambra Grace Medford, 29, of Troup, on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and prohibited substance/item in correctional facility. Medford remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $105,000.
Deputies on Saturday arrested Richard Tyler Bostick, 35, of Van, on a warrant of unauthorized use of a vehicle. Bostick remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Deputies on Friday arrested Jacob Alan Clark, 22, of Tyler, on charges of theft property between $2,500 and $30,000, criminal trespass, bail jumping and failure to appear felony and unauthorized use of vehicle. Clark remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $100,000.
Deputies on Saturday arrested Eric Lynn Coody, 35, of Munday, on warrants of unauthorized use of vehicle and theft. Coody remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $60,000.
Deputies on Saturday arrested Kevoderich Javier Davis, 24, of Tyler, on a charge of evading arrest detention with vehicle. Davis was released Sunday from Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies on Monday arrested Jakob Michael Hengen, 32, of Tyler, on a warrant of aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Hengen was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Deputies on Sunday arrested Ricardo Alejandro Llanas, 34, of Tyler, on a charge of continuous violence against the family. Llanas was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies on Saturday arrested Juan M. Morales-Contreras, 38, of Flint, on a charge of assault causes bodily injury family member. Morales-Contreras was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
Deputies on Monday arrested Mandy Dawn Shaw, 44, of Gladewater, on a warrant of theft of property between $750 and $2,500. Shaw remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
TYLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Officers on Saturday arrested Christopher Blake Dlabaj, 23, of Imperial, on a warrant of failure to comply sex offense duty to register life/annual. Dlabaj remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $125,000 bond.
Officers on Friday arrested David Hoskins, 38, of Arp, on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Hoskins remained Thursday in Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Officers on Sunday arrested Vonnisha Nacole Ricks, 26, of Tyler, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Ricks was released Monday from Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers on Friday arrested Usbaldo Serrano, 24, of Tyler, on a warrant of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Serrano was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers on Saturday arrested Hollie Ann Clark, 38, of Tyler, on a warrant of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana along with charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Clark was released the same day from Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $10,500.
TROUP POLICE DEPARTMENT
Offices on Monday arrested Jayla Brie Stuart, 24, of Lindale, on a warrant of burglary of a habitation. Stuart was released Wednesday from Smith County Jail to another agency.