DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
Troopers charged Kenneth Ray Boone, 60, of Bullard, with possession of penalty group one controlled substance, driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspension and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia. Boon was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with bonds of $75,000, $500, and $255.
Troopers charged Tony Lemont Jones, 20, of Fort Worth, with unauthorized use of a vehicle. Jones was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $5,000 bond.
Troopers charged Laurie Jane Wood, 46, of Jacksonville, with possession of penalty group one between 4 and 200 grams, and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia. Wood was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with bonds of $74,000 and $255.
TYLER P0LICE DEPARTMENT
Officers charged Georgina Escobar, 27, of Tyler, with theft of property between $100 and $750. Escobar was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday. He had a $500 bond.
Officers charged Keona Nicolle Moss, 25, of Mesquite, with theft of property more than $750 and less than $2,500 by check. Moss was in Smith County Jail Tuesday with a $1,000 bond.
Officers charged Zacheriah James Armstrong, 33, of Tyler, with burglary of building. Armstrong was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with a $50,000 bond.
Officers charged Francis Callie German, 44, of Ore City, with theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more precious convictions. Armstrong was in the Smith County Jail Thursday with a $5,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Deputies charged Alicia Amber West, 39, of Gladewater, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. West was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday and was released the same day.
Deputies charged Daniel Hugo Rodriguez, 18, of Tyler, with possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of penalty group two controlled substance. Rodriguez was in the Smith County Jail Thursday. He had bonds of $500 and $75,000.
Deputies charged Alicia Amber West, 39, of Gladewater, with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. West was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday and released the same day. She had a $5,000 bond.
SMITH COUNTY ADULT PROBATION
Officers charged Laurie Jane Wood, 46, of Jacksonville, with possession of penalty one controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia. Wood was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday with bonds of $75,000 and $255.
Officers charged Hannah Leann Lovelace, 26, of Memphis, Tennessee, with two counts of abandon endanger child and criminal negligence. Lovelace was in the Smith County Jail Wednesday and released Wednesday. She had two bonds of $20,000.