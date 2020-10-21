A ‘Joel Rando for Mayor’ Facebook page that included a link to a bizarre campaign website has recently been taken down, but the stain of the website – and the alarming accusations it contains – remains.
On the website’s homepage, an image of mayoral candidate Don Warren and the motto ‘Joel Rando for Not Mayor of Tyler, Texas 2020’ commands much of the screen.
“I am running so that I can get my [expletive] whooped by another candidate besides Martin Heines,” the website intro reads.
Rando said he was unaware of the information shared on the website until the Tyler Morning Telegraph brought it to his attention during a recent call.
He created the website a long time ago, and he hasn’t been on it in years, he explained.
But when he heard some of the allegations on the site, he wasn’t much surprised.
“I’m used to it,” Rando said. “Nothing’s going to stop me from doing the best for this city.”
The site, which has been recently updated, contains a survey that asks viewers to share whether they think Rando is a “psycho," among other things, displays screenshots of text message conversations alleging sexual harassment, and features prejudicial stances on issues that directly oppose the platform Rando has shared with the public.
Rando called the sexual harassment allegations false, and said they came from a disgruntled employee.
“I would do no such thing,” he said. “People that know me know that’s not me.”
Comments on the original Facebook post where the screenshots were shared, however, indicate that the allegations do not come from a single source.
Rando still refuted them – he’s been married for 20 years and is very committed to his wife and family, he said.
The website also features a "donate" button that redirects users to the donation page on Warren's official campaign website.
Warren, when told about the site, said, “Well, it wasn’t me!”
He, too, had been unaware of the online content until the Tyler Morning Telegraph gave him a call.
When he saw the information it contained, his reaction was summed up in a single word: “Wow.”
