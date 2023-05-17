Bishop Gorman senior Katelynn Healy signed to be a cheerleader at the University of Houston during a ceremony Monday morning inside Haddad Gymnasium.
“My Spirit of Tyler coaches said that it would be a great fit for me,” Healy said. “Also, I want to pursue hospitality management, and they have a really good program there. So everything just kind of fell in line for me, and it just seemed like the place to be.”
Healy didn’t make the cheer team at Gorman as a freshman, and while that was a small bump in the road, it didn’t deter her from her path.
“I didn’t make it my first year, and my second year, I also wasn’t planning on trying out for Gorman cheer,” Healy said. “Coach (Christie) Strong wanted more people, so she did a second round of tryouts, and my friend helped me learn everything.
“I wanted to get my back handspring back, which I had in middle school, but I lost it from the year off. So my goal was to get my back handspring and that pushed me, so I tried out for competitive cheer. Ever since then, I’ve always been like the least skilled on all of my teams, so I think that pushed me to work harder to get on par with all of my other teammates.”
Healy will not only made the all-girl cheer team at Houston, but she will also be on the coed team. Houston will be joining the Big 12 in all sports beginning next school year.
“I’m so excited, because not only is it a D1 school, but they’re going into a huge conference this year, and that is not something I thought I would do. I through I would be watching the games instead of cheering at them.”
Healy also ran the 400-meter dash and competed in the long jump and triple jump for the track and field team during her time at Gorman.