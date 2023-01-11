A group of Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School newspaper students toured the Tyler Morning Telegraph newsroom on Tuesday afternoon.
During the tour, students asked questions to reporters and learned about M. Roberts Media and its role in the community.
Kelly Hayes, parent advisor, said the campus newspaper "The Lance" is being revamped and brought back to life. Present for the tour were Hayes, students on the Lance staff, communications director Jill Coan, and teacher Conner Burkhalter, who all had the chance to see what a day in the life is like for the local newspaper employees.
Managing Editor Santana Wood led students for the tour which consisted of meeting editorial, advertising, digital and sales team members who all shared their everyday roles at M. Roberts Media, which not only operates the Morning Telegraph but other publications including the Longview News-Journal, Marshall News Messenger, Kilgore News Herald, Panola Watchman, Victoria Advocate and ETX View Magazine.
Students also received the opportunity to pitch news story ideas such as feature stories and events that are happening at their local campus. Wood and reporters of Tyler Paper also gave students tips and advice for the journalism field while also showcasing the importance of local journalism in the East Texas community.