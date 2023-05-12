Ed Burns has been named the new head football coach at Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School, the school announced on Friday afternoon.
“For Ed Burns, this is more than just a job, it is a calling,” Bishop Gorman interim athletic director Monica Davis said. “For him, being a Crusader isn't just putting on a uniform; it's a belonging that you feel in your heart and soul. Over this past year, I have seen the positive impact that he has had with his players. He is a tremendous leader that brings a renewed excitement for our team. The true testament was seeing the players rally around him when his position was announced. They trust in him and the direction he will take them. I am so pleased and excited for this new era of Bishop Gorman football to begin.”
Burns has spent the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Crusaders.
Burns also served as the head middle school football, basketball and track coach, high school assistant basketball and track coach and strength and conditioning coach.
“I am blessed and honored to be named the head football coach at Bishop Gorman,” Burns said. “This is not only a great opportunity for myself but for the school to continue to grow and get excited about football. I am taking on the greater challenge of being a servant to our student-athletes and helping them grow in all aspects of life. Bishop Gorman has a rich tradition in football, and I will work as hard as I can, along with my coaching staff, to continue what has already been established.”
Burns has coached football for six years overall. He was he the offensive coordinator for Willowbend Center RTC. He was also a running backs coach at his alma mater, Texas College.
Burns was a four-sport athlete at Texas College, playing football, basketball and baseball, while also running track. Burns was a running back and wide receiver for the Steers and earned team MVP honors. He participated in the FCS Division I Senior Bowl All-Star Game.