Bishop Gorman head football coach and head wrestling coach Daryl Hayes is retiring from coaching, he told the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Hayes came to Gorman in 2021 with 27 years of coaching experience.
He spent the past two years at Gorman. The Crusaders went 1-9 in 2021 and improved to 3-8 in 2022.
Hayes was instrumental in the growth of the wrestling program at Gorman.
Before arriving at Gorman, Hayes spent five years at St. John’s Catholic Prep in Buckeystown, Maryland.
Hayes is set to coach in the FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star Football Game on June 3 at Lobo Stadium in Longview.