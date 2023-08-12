Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School began its new school year on Wednesday as a half day, as a way to ease students back into the school year. Since they also had a half-day on Thursday, Friday was the first full day of school for the Crusaders.
“We begin with half-day just for all to get acclimated,” said John Kimec, principal for Bishop Gorman. “It's hard work coming off of summer break.”
The students were excited for a new year. Kimec said a student who transferred in told a teacher, "You're going to have even more kids here next year, because I'm going to tell all my friends about it; I love it here."
“It's been just a wonderful start, perhaps the smoothest in recent years due to the teamwork of all involved — staff, students and families,” he said.
Bishop Gorman serves grades six through 12 and currently has about 230 students enrolled with the potential for more students coming in.
“We ended at 230 last year, so it appears that enrollment will increase, which has people very excited,” Kimec said.
Founded as Tyler Catholic High School, the school opened on Sept. 2, 1958 with dedication ceremonies on Oct. 5, 1958 with Bishop Thomas Keiley Gorman presiding. In 1970, the school was renamed in his honor, according to the school’s website.
“The students are excited to see teachers, connect with old friends and to meet new ones,” Kimec said. “Not counting our incoming sixth graders, we have nearly 30 incoming transfer students in grades 7 through 12 who have joined us. This has sparked great enthusiasm in our school.”
The vision of Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School is to prepare and form future saints and missionaries, and its mission is to graduate young men and women of well-formed Catholic Christian character, virtue, holiness, and living faith who serve every segment of civil and ecclesial society with excellence.
According to Kimec, Bishop Gorman has ‘first week traditions’: the welcome back barbecue the Monday before school starts; the Crusader Extravaganza, a pep rally for fall sports on the first Saturday of the school year, and an old tradition that was brought back just recently - the Senior Sunrise Breakfast, which is breakfast at 6:30 a.m. in the football stadium.
The school has continued to be a leader in Catholic education since its beginnings. In 1998, Bishop Gorman became the first school in East Texas to be named a U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon Exemplary School, according to the school’s website. Bishop Gorman became one of only eight Catholic high schools in the United States to be selected five times in a row to the Catholic High School Honor Roll, and it has remained on the Honor Roll every year since 2004, the school’s website states. Selection criteria include demonstrated commitment to academic excellence, Catholic identity, and civic preparation.
Kimec encourages the Crusaders to hit the ground running to have a successful school year.
“We ended last year great, which is a big part of why we started off so well,” Kimec said. “It mirrors life; a series of endings and beginnings with a constant need for improvement. It speaks to the ultimate end and beginning towards which we are all journeying; the end of life on earth and the beginning of life eternal.”