Bishop Gorman’s scheduled football game Friday against Arlington Grace Prep has been canceled due to COVID-19, the school’s director of media communications Felipe Natera announced Monday.
Last week, the Crusaders had to cancel their opener against Tomball Christian HomeSchool.
A Crusader was exposed to COVID-19 and thus some players are in quarantine for 10 to 14 days, athletic director Mike Lee said.
Bishop Gorman’s next scheduled game is against Dallas Shelton on Oct. 9 at McCallum Stadium in Tyler.
Athletic Director Mike Lee said the Hall of Fame Luncheon is still scheduled for Friday at Rick’s on the Square, beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Scheduled to be inducted include (Mia Behm, cross country, track, 2008 graduate); Coach John Carney (Softball coach and contributor); Billy Paul Chrietzberg (contributor); Darwin Crawford (four-sport letterman, 1974 Graduate); Andre Cummings (three-sport lettermen, 1996 graduate); the Rev. Jerome R. Milton (coach, scholarship coordinator); Josiah Mooney (three-sport letterman, 1997 graduate); Michelle Obach (basketball, 2013 graduate); Bo Wilson (coach) and team (Coach Eric Pottkotter and the 1984 state championship football team).
A limited number of tickets to attend the luncheon are on sale at the high school.
The Hall of Fame plaques will be on display in the Brodnax Family Crusaders Center on the Gorman campus.