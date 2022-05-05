In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, the student body of Tyler ISD’s Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School filled the campus auditorium with claps, screams and amazement to a dance performance showcasing a variety of Hispanic cultures.
Cinco de Mayo was in full-effect at Birdwell as students were presented with Pre-Columbian, Chapa, Veracruz, Costa de Nayarit, and Polka style dances by Dallas-based dance group Mexico 2000 Ballet Folklorico.
The event, hosted on Thursday afternoon, was thanks to Young Audiences of North East Texas and Tyler ISD Visual performing arts, both who subsidized the performance at Birdwell, said Katie McBain, music teacher at Birdwell.
McBain said the event was a great way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, especially for the students since they know both English and Spanish and most are familiar with the culture.
“We just thought this event would be a great fit for us, especially today, on Cinco de Mayo, especially for Birdwell being a dual-language immersion school. All these kids are bilingual and many of them have heritage from Mexico so we thought this show would be perfect for us,” she said.
Alex Palencia, director of Mexico 2000 Ballet Folklorico, said the dance group who works in partnership with Young Audiences of North East Texas, has been coming to Tyler for about 10 to 12 years.
Palencia, who also owns a Dance School with his wife Mary, teaches cultural dances to the younger generation and said the educational dance shows, which he calls "Fiestas de Mexico" are an important thing to incorporate.
“I think there’s a larger Hispanic population these days so I think it's important for them to know that their culture is alive and also here. For a lot of the Mexican people that live here, they need to identify themselves and remember their traditions exist and they can keep them alive,” he said.
Going around doing educational performances, Palencia believes others should be open to surrounding cultures and traditions, which are open for everybody to learn and appreciate, he said.
He also added how traditions allow others to be unique in their own way.
“I encourage others to learn about their own traditions because that's what makes them different and special,” he said.