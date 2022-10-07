Editor’s note: During Hispanic Heritage Month, the Tyler Morning Telegraph is highlighting Hispanics making a difference in our community.
Before working as an Chapel Hill ISD educator, Margarita Duran-Garcia overcame many obstacles. Now as a bilingual teacher at Kissam Intermediate School, she inspires students to not give up and embrace their Hispanic heritage.
Born and raised in Zacatecas, Mexico, Duran-Garcia came to Tyler at age 14 with her family not knowing the English language.
When she moved to East Texas in 2000 and started school at Tyler High School, formerly known as John Tyler, she was in ninth grade. She not only needed to adapt to a new country but most importantly learn a new language during her high school career.
Pushing through difficulties, Duran-Garcia said it was not easy when she first moved to the United States. With help and support from classmates, teachers, neighbors combined with her motivation, Duran-Garcia was able to succeed and graduate high school.
“I had wonderful teachers. I had teachers that gave me a list of words and I would take about 20 words each night and would memorize them. I would ask my neighbors, 'How do you say this,' and they would sound it out for me and then I would just write right next to it, how it sounded to me, and then I would just practice and practice,” she said.
While in high school, Duran-Garcia managed to be top 10% in her class, and also was a recipient of a scholarship that was going to cover her tuition after graduation. Coming from a family of nine, she also worked a job while attending high school in order to provide for herself, she said.
“My dad was not in the picture so he could not work and provide for me and my mom didn't work because she was sick. So I had to do it on my own. I knew that I was all on my own, I knew I couldn’t rely on them to figure things out for me or to even buy me clothes or anything. I had to do it all; it was all me,” she said.
According to Duran-Garcia, graduating high school was an accomplishment, but most importantly being recipient of the scholarship was a big deal, especially because she wasn’t a citizen of the U.S who could apply for financial aid.
“I didn't have anybody that could help me with advice, money or anything. They gave it to me ... they gave me all I needed, and they gave me my master's scholarship too so I went to college for my bachelor's and my master's for free,” she said.
With the scholarship program assistance, Duran-Garcia attended Tyler Junior College and received her associate degree in Early Childhood and her bachelor's and master's degrees at UT Tyler.
Duran-Garcia recalls knowing she wanted to be a teacher at a young age while she attended school in Mexico.
“Since I was little, I knew. ... I had never had a female teacher in my young years because I lived in a village in Mexico, and it was a rural school so they would only send males that could do the terrain, I guess. Then a female came whenever I was in sixth grade, and she just commanded the room. She just controlled everything and she seemed like she had it all together. She inspired me,” she said.
Although Duran-Garcia had earned multiple degrees, she was facing a dilemma, which was being unable to get a job due to her citizenship status.
Luckily after waiting for two years, Duran-Garcia was given a ‘lifeline’ as she calls it, which was the opportunity to work in the education field through the DACA program.
“I did not have a path to citizenship or even a green card at all. My husband was not a U.S citizen at the time and he just had a working permit, so that to me was a lifeline,” she said.
"I cried the minute I found out that I was eligible and then I was just thrilled to have it. I could not travel, per se, out of the country but I could go anywhere within the states. I love going to see different states and being able to get on a plane, being able to have a driver's license, being able to own stuff like buy my own car, have my own insurance and just feel like I belong -- like I wasn't in the periphery of society anymore," she said.
Duran-Garcia has been an educator for a decade where she has taught in a charter campus, elementary schools in Tyler ISD and Chapel Hill, where she currently teaches.
She now works as a bilingual teacher of science and social studies. So far she considers the outcome very rewarding.
She mentioned having dinner with a former student earlier this week who expressed how much of an impact the teacher made on her life. The former student was seeking advice from Duran-Garcia about what career path she should pursue.
"That's very rewarding, seeing them grow and becoming good people,” she said.
As an educator, Duran-Garcia said it means a lot when students look up to her, especially since she had individuals like that growing up.
“It's not only rewarding, but I sort of feel like I'm paying back what I was given because I knew I would have not had the means to ever pay those people back," she said.
Now with her bilingual position in Chapel Hill, she has had a bigger impact on students, especially since her classroom is all of Hispanic origin. Duran-Garcia not only is a role model for them but emphasizes not to give up and take pride in their Hispanic heritage.
“There's a deeper connection that you can make with them… It's definitely nice. Being able to teach them and being able to see them grow as Hispanics, I tell them, ‘You're representing our heritage. Our people like you can't just give up. You're carrying our flag,'” she said.