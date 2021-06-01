A Big Sandy man was killed Monday when wind caught the mattress he was trying to hold down in the bed of a moving pickup and caused him to fall from the vehicle.
Timothy Robert Field, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded to the crash on Texas 154 about seven miles west of Gilmer in Upshur County, Dark said. A preliminary report shows the driver of the pickup was headed east on Texas 154 when Field, a passenger, was trying to keep the mattress secured in the truck’s bed and the wind caught it.