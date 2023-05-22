The Big 12 Conference and Southeastern Conference are ready for several days of baseball this week.
The SEC Tournament starts Tuesday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama and the Big 12 Tournament begins on Wednesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
SEC TOURNEY
The 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament features 12 teams. Seeds 5 through 12 will meet in a single elimination format on the opening day of the tournament, followed by traditional double-elimination play Wednesday through Friday. The tournament will return to single elimination play on Saturday. A total of 17 games will be played throughout the tournament.
The 12 teams are seeded 1 through 12 with the two divisional champions (Florida, Arkansas) and top four seeds guaranteed opening-round byes, with the possibility of earning another later in the bracket. The tournament field will include the top teams from the SEC's Eastern and Western Divisions plus 10 at-large bids seeded 3 through 12 based on conference winning percentage.
Games on Tuesday include: No. 6 South Carolina (38-17, 16-13) vs. No. 11 Georgia (29-26, 11-19) at 9:30 a.m., followed by No. 7 Tennessee (38-18, 16-14) vs. No. 10 Texas A&M (32-23, 14-16) at 1 p.m. The 4:30 p.m. game has No. 8 Kentucky (36-17, 16-14) vs. No. 9 Alabama (38-17, 16-14), followed by No. 5 Auburn (33-19-1, 17-13) vs. No. 12 Missouri (30-23, 10-20) at 8 p.m.
Games scheduled for Wednesday include: South Carolina-Georgia winner vs. No. 3 LSU (42-13, 19-10), 9:30 a.m.; Tennessee-Texas A&M winner vs. No. 2 Arkansas (39-15, 20-10), 1 p.m.; Kentucky-Alabama winner vs. No. 1 Florida (42-13, 20-10), 4:30 p.m.; and Auburn-Missouri winner vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt (37-17, 19-11), 8 p.m.
The last two College World Series champions — Mississippi (2022) and Mississippi State (2021) — did not make the tournament this year. The Rebels are 25-29 (6-24) and the Bulldogs are 27-26 (9-21).
There are four games on Thursday (9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 8 p.m.), followed by two on Friday and two on Saturday. The title game is slate for 1 p.m. Sunday.
All games are scheduled for the SEC Network with the exception of the championship game which is slated for ESPN2.
BIG 12
The Big 12 Tournament features eight teams, all but Baylor (20-35, 6-18).
The schedule for Wednesday includes: No. 4 TCU (33-22, 13-11) vs. No. 5 Kansas State (33-22, 13-11), 9 a.m. (ESPNU); No. 1 Texas (38-18, 15-9) vs. No. 8 Kansas (24-30, 8-16), 1 p.m. (ESPN+); No. 2 Oklahoma State (37-16, 15-9) vs. No. 7 Oklahoma (30-23, 11-12), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+) and No. 3 West Virginia (39-16, 15-9) vs. No. 6 Texas Tech (37-19, 12-13), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+).
The Thursday slate has TCU-Kansas State loser vs. Texas-Kansas loser, 9 a.m. (ESPN+), Oklahoma State-Oklahoma loser vs. West Virginia-Texas Tech loser, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+); TCU-Kansas State winner vs. Texas-Kansas winner, 4:30 p.m. (ESPNU); and Oklahoma State-Oklahoma winner vs. West Virginia-Texas Tech winner, 7:30 p.m. (ESPNU).
Games are Friday are set for 3 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday's schedule has games at 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. with if necessary games at 4 or 7:30 p.m.
The championship game is slated for 5 p.m. Sunday (ESPNU).
For the first time in Big 12 history, three teams shared the Big 12 baseball regular season title as Oklahoma State, Texas and West Virginia finished the year knotted at 15-9.
Texas rallied in its final series against West Virginia, sweeping the three-game set to notch its 10th Big 12 title and third since 2018. The Longhorns won seven of their last nine Big 12 games, including each of the last five to earn the No. 1 seed in Arlington. UT was 4-2 against the other tied teams to earn the tiebreaker.