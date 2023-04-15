For the 11th straight year, JT Peebles will be competing in the Boston Marathon.
The previous years, his wife, Dr. Rebecca Peebles, has been cheering for him in 26.2-mile race.
But on Monday, both will be tackling the famous race.
"I started running in 2008," Becky said. "In 2012 I had a huge PR (personal record) at Houston and it was the first time I realized that I could qualify for Boston with the right training and right race. Ten years and three babies later at the same race, I finally had THE race. Another huge PR and finally my BQ (Boston qualifier, 3 hours, 25 minutes, 6 seconds).
"I am so excited. It’s a blessing to be able to push my body and see Boston from the street view. It’s an honor to run with so many other talented runners."
JT, a former track star at Tyler Lee High School, is so proud of his wife.
"Knowing how hard Becky has worked to get to the Boston start line, I feel more excited about sharing the course with her than I do about me reaching my goals," he said. "It will fill me with joy and energy knowing that she is pushing hard toward that amazing finishing stretch."
When asked about running with her husband, Becky replied, "Clarification … we will not be running together per se … he is too fast. This is our first big race that we’ve done together since before we had kids. This has always been JT’s big race every year and my dream. I’ve gone in person twice so it will be amazing to actually experience it with him as another race participant."
While the Boston Marathon is always memorable, the first time JT ran the Marathon was in 2013, the year of the bombing.
"My first year to run Boston was 2013 and I finished in 3:00:05," he recalled. "I was headed back to the finish line with my dad (Tim) to watch (Tylerite) Harold Wilson coming in.
I wasn’t feeling well so we stopped at Panera Bread to grab some soup. While I was eating we heard the first explosion and thought a helicopter had crashed. We stepped outside and they were ushering everyone away. We realized later that when I finished, my dad was watching from where the first bomb exploded. It was so surreal. I praise the Lord that we took a detour. On the flight home, I decided that I was not going to let fear set in and I would return every year to run Boston Strong."
This year is the 10-anniversary of the bombing and is also the 127th Boston Marathon. While everyone remembers that tragic day, the runners reflect and remember the victims and also continue to take part in one of the most historic races in the world.
"Boston is such a special race," JT said. "There is a buzz in the air and the city of Boston is so welcoming. I always enjoy talking with other runners and hearing everyone’s stories. The excitement around this race hasn’t faded at all over the years.
"The combination of amazing athletes, each with their unique stories, and thousands of top-notch volunteers (make it special). The course is packed with spectators cheering and the energy in the air is electric. It truly is the best race on the face of the earth."
Some 30,000 runners are expected this year as well as a crowd of 500,000 onlookers.
JT's best time at the race was in 2019, his seventh time tackling the course.
"I ran my fastest marathon of all time in 2:51:13," he said. "This year my goal is to break 2:50:00."
With three children, the duo have trained, in a way, together.
"Since we started having kids, we haven’t trained for big races at the same time until this one," Becky said. "Currently, I train early in the morning before work and do my long runs on Saturday. JT trains after he drops the kids off at school and enjoys long runs on Sundays with the boys. We’re blessed that his schedule is flexible.
"My usual marathon training schedule includes two easy shake out runs, a speed work or hill repeat day, a tempo run, a long run and two recovery days. This cycle I’ve had to adjust a little to accommodate my work schedule and modify some workouts due to an injury. I have an awesome physical therapist, Stephen Ford (Lonestar PT), that I’ve worked with weekly which has helped immensely."
JT continues his usual pattern of training.
"I have followed the same 18-week/55-mile plan in the book, Advanced Marathoning by Pete Pfitzinger," he said. "It’s wild to think I’ve followed the same plan for over a decade."
Just as his wife, JT said others have help him prepare.
"I would like to thank Faith Cooke at Edge Performance for helping me begin strength training 6 months ago," JT said. "I feel this will help on race day and in the future. I appreciate everything (Dr.) David (Flynn) at Flynn Chiropractic has done to keep me alined with my goals. I also want to thank Brett Kelsitz, Matt Merideth, Clay Emge and Seth Cooke for all the epic early Sunday morning miles, conversations, and prayers before sunrise. We truly run with joy aiming to honor God with our training and daily lives."
While JT is a veteran of the Beantown race, what will be Becky be thinking at the Hopkinton, Massachusetts starting line?
"I will be praising the Lord for giving me a strong body and mind and allowing me to have such an amazing experience," she said. "I just pray that, no matter how the race goes, I will bring glory to God through my attitude and effort. I praise the Lord for every step He allows me to take on runs, every sunrise He allows me to see during early morning training, and every moment I get to share on this journey with JT."
Competing in the Marathon together will be an achievement for both and it will also mark something special.
"We’ve been married for 10 years and joke that this is our 10-year anniversary celebration," Becky said.
What a way to celebrate.