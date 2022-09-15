The Better Business Bureau of serving Central East Texas hosted a training Wednesday in Tyler to help local businesses prepare in the event of an active shooter situation.
The training, conducted by Mark Seguin, CEO and founder of TBG Solutions, consisted of a presentation that presented local business owners with ways to empower their employees whenever they face an active shooter situation.
TBG Solutions focuses on helping companies and schools with security training. Social media awareness, data breach prevention and active shooter responses are among the services offered by the company.
The company focuses on changing thinking, changing behavior and managing risks, Seguin said.
The presentation covered topics including actions to take in an active shooter event, planning and implementation of survival techniques in offices, identifying actions that saved lives in past shootings, preparing mentally and physically for an active attack through script and practicing and recognizing the FBI’s recommended principles of survival: Run, hide and fight.
The class was free to all BBB accredited businesses.
Seguin said the BBB contacted him to offer him the chance to speak in one of its “Lunch Lead Learn” seminars. The BBB, which has previously done active shooter trainings, had not done one for many years.
Seguin thought it was important to bring back the topic after multiple shootings across the country in the recent years. However, the training had been scheduled since before the May mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school.
“It is important that employees and staff are trained in this subject because they’re a company’s most valuable asset,” Seguin said. “If they have not been trained on how to respond to these situations, it’s going to be total dysfunctional chaos that doesn’t accomplish anything.”
Seguin said threats often come from within a business. Therefore, he believes, it is crucial to empower employees and to be prepared and stay alive.
Seguin spoke about the importance for businesses to have a plan of action for any active shooter situation. The plans should include knowing escape routes; helping others escape, if possible; site evacuation; barricading doors; planning in advance; and giving employees tools they can use in case of an attack against the active shooter.
President and CEO of BBB Central East Texas Mechele Mills said the talk focused on active shooter training because they have become a problem in the United States. Mills also said the bureau’s member businesses wanted to learn more about safety and security in the office.
“It’s just one of the things that we have to do on a regular basis to refresh people’s memories on what to do, what to have and to do drills,” Mills said.
The training included a reminder to update kits for employees to use in case they ever face an active shooter situation, Mills said. The Better Business Burueau is equipped with kits for each employee. Each kit has sprays, a hammer, a rope and other things employees can use to either attack the shooter or escape the area, according to Mills.
The BBB has also set a panic door, alarms and cameras to monitor potential threats, Mills said.
Participants in the training went through a drill in which one person entered the room with a Nerf gun. Before the drill, Seguin talked about how participants could defend themselves and attack a shooter by either going at the attacker or throwing objects at the person with others in the room.
People put into practice the survival skills by throwing plastic balls at the fake shooter.
Seguin closed by saying training employees is beneficial because it creates loyalty between employees.
“It is really a win-win situation when the employer is providing training that isn’t life-saving just at work but at other places,” Seguin said.