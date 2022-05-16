After two years of a virtual ceremony, some of the best and brightest student-athletes in the Smith County will gather together once again.
The Fourth Annual Best Preps Tyler presented by Peters Autosports is scheduled for Tuesday at The Cascades Golf & Country Club. The nominees and their guests were invited to the 6:30 p.m. event. Ashley Moore, of CBS19, is the emcee.
They excelled at a high level athletically, in the classroom and in the community, and the Tyler Morning Telegraph and TylerPaper.com are proud to shine a spotlight on those deserving student/athletes by presenting the fourth annual Best Preps Awards.
Peters Autosports presented the 2022 Best Preps Tyler.
Coaches from participating schools were asked to submit nominations based on the student-athletes' contributions on the field, in the classroom and in the community. Schools participating this year were from Smith County — Tyler Legacy, Tyler High, All Saints, Bishop Gorman, Grace Community, Brook Hill, Cumberland, Whitehouse, Chapel Hill, Lindale, Bullard, Arp, Troup and Winona.
Nominees were required to be varsity athletes, have a GPA of 3.0 or better and to have verifiable community service or volunteer credentials of 10 or more hours in the current year.
The winners from each sport — Altra Federal Credit Union Award for football, Altra Federal Credit Union Award for volleyball, Texas Bank & Trust Award for boys basketball, Texas Bank & Trust Award for girls basketball, J&K Storage Award for baseball, Southwest Floor Carpet One Award for softball, M. Roberts Media Award for boys golf, M. Roberts Digital award for girls golf, M. Roberts Media Award for boys cross country, M. Roberts Media Award for girls cross country, H Tea O Award for boys swimming, M. Roberts Digital Award for girls swimming, M. Roberts Media Award boys powerlifting M. Roberts Media Award for girls powerlifting, M. Roberts Digital Award for boys soccer, M. Roberts Digital Award for girls soccer, M. Roberts Digital Award for boys tennis, M. Roberts Digital Award for girls tennis, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System Award for girls track & field, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System award for boys track & field, M. Roberts Media Award for lacrosse and M. Roberts Digital Award for cheerleading — along with 10 specialty awards, were selected from those nominations.
Specialty awards this year included the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System Award for Heart & Desire, M. Roberts Media Award For Going the Extra Mile, The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Award for Inspiration, along with awards for Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System Award for Sportsmanship, M. Roberts Digital Award for Outstanding Achievement in Academics, East Texas Professional Credit Union Award Community Excellence, UT Health East Texas Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Institute Male and Female Athlete of the Year, Peters Autosports Coach of the Year and Peters Autosports Athletic Director of the Year.
Altra Federal Credit Union Award for Football — Bryson Donnell, Tyler Legacy; Kameron Key, Tyler; Will Morgan, All Saints; Joshua Hayes, Bishop Gorman; Tyler Anderson, Grace Community; Owen Funk, Brook Hill; Zachary Norvell, Whitehouse; Luke Williams, Bullard; Evan Alford, Lindale; Solomon Macfoy, Chapel Hill; Allen Arrington, Arp.
Altra Federal Credit Union Award for Volleyball — Kayda Kinch, Tyler Legacy; Kristen Williams, Tyler; Bella Boulter, All Saints; Grace Coan, Bishop Gorman; Macy Smith, Grace Community; Mollee McCurley, Brook Hill; Paige Cooley, Whitehouse; Emma Seaton, Bullard; Brenley Philen, Lindale; Katelyn Allen, Chapel Hill; Kyia Horton, Arp; Bailey Blanton, Troup.
M. Roberts Media Award for Boys Cross Country — Luke Pearson, Tyler Legacy; Jose Victoriano, Tyler; Caleb Dailey, All Saints; Isaac Natera, Bishop Gorman; Grayson Gaddis, Grace Community; James Jordan, Brook Hill; Abel Solorio, Cumberland; Samuel Roberts, Whitehouse; Afraeim Abdelshahid, Lindale; Tyler Bardsley, Arp.
M. Roberts Media Award for Girls Cross Country — Gertrude Lamb, Tyler Legacy; Noemi Pineda, Tyler; Mia McGehee, All Saints; Maria Kariampuzha, Bishop Gorman; Abby Metzger, Grace Community; Taylor McClure, Brook Hill; Adiam Michael, Cumberland; Emma Grotemat, Lindale; Alana Benefield, Arp; Marigold Hunter, Troup.
M. Roberts Media Award for Boys Power Lifting — Tariq Robinson, Tyler Legacy; John Taylor, Tyler; Isaac Diaz, All Saints; Caleb Bolay, Whitehouse; Austin Taylor, Bullard; Gabe Hart, Lindale.
M. Roberts Media Award for Girls Power Lifting — Samira Matlock, Tyler Legacy; Kat Neal, All Saints; Noelle Feiden, Whitehouse; Grace O'Bannon, Bullard; Zaniya Mumphrey, Lindale; Payton Wells, Troup.
Texas Bank and Trust Award for Boys Basketball — Kenneth Anderson, Tyler Legacy; Shakavon Brooks, Tyler; Cullen Walker, All Saints; Simon "Sid" Cleofe, Bishop Gorman; Tyler Hicks, Grace Community; Noah Langemeier, Brook Hill; Micah Robinson, Cumberland; Max Clemons, Whitehouse; Garrett Nuckolls, Bullard; Taegan Terry, Lindale; Adrian Mumphrey, Chapel Hill; Kadaylon Williams, Arp; Bracey Cover, Troup.
Texas Bank and Trust Award for Girls Basketball — Rose Rook, Tyler Legacy; Jay'Mariea Taylor, Tyler; Janssen Chisholm, All Saints; Elizabeth Mahfood, Bishop Gorman; Reece Porter, Grace Community; Mollee McCurley, Brook Hill; Elizabeth Adams, Cumberland; Machila Dews, Whitehouse; Maggie Spearman, Lindale; Hillary Crist, Chapel Hill; Kyleigh Pawlik, Arp.
J&K Storage Award for Baseball — Preston Newberry, Tyler Legacy; Eli Sanchez, Tyler; Kaisen Berry, All Saints; Ryan Richbourg, Bishop Gorman; Landry Livingston, Grace Community; Finn Kaiyala, Brook Hill; Braden Bean, Whitehouse; Derek Degrate, Bullard; Sam Peterson, Lindale; Sean Gentry, Chapel Hill; Hayden Wright, Arp.
Southwest Floor Carpet One Award for Softball — Presley Johnston, Tyler Legacy; Sara Garcia, Tyler; McKenna Maloney, Bishop Gorman; Amelia Turner, Grace Community; Maeci Wilson, Brook Hill; Avery Taylor, Whitehouse; Hadison Fults, Bullard; Elizabeth Watkins, Lindale; Kylei Griffin, Chapel Hill; Abby Carpenter, Arp; Lindsay Davis, Troup.
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System Award for Boys Track & Field — Elijah Howard, Tyler Legacy; Markell Johnson, Tyler; Barrett Lin, All Saints; Isaac Natera, Bishop Gorman; Colton Harmon, Grace Community; Brady Callens, Brook Hill; Christian Johnson, Cumberland; Blaise Carney, Whitehouse; Blake Bain, Bullard; Jacob Seekford, Lindale; Wyatt Ladd, Arp.
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System Award for Girls Track & Field — Merritt Dial, Tyler Legacy; Jayma Battee, Tyler; Kate Sharkey, All Saints; Eva Meads, Bishop Gorman; Abby Metzger, Grace Community; Caley Fitzgerald, Brook Hill; Elizabeth Adams, Cumberland; Alexia Maynes, Whitehouse; Riley Roberts, Bullard; Preslie Walters, Lindale; Abby Nichols, Arp.
M. Roberts Digital Award for Boys Soccer — Hansen Anderson, Tyler Legacy; Xavier Robles, Tyler; Harper Davis, All Saints; Ore Ifafore, Bishop Gorman; William Austin Hudgins, Grace Community; Joshua Collins, Brook Hill; Chase Biscomb, Cumberland; Luke Neely, Whitehouse; Landon Jackson, Bullard.
M. Roberts Digital Award for Girls Soccer — Colleen Gilliland, Tyler Legacy; Abigail Garza, Tyler; Kathleen Sharkey, All Saints; Addyson Campbell, Grace Community; Domimika Ducal, Brook Hill; Destiny Chilton, Cumberland; Lauren Thomas, Whitehouse; Milley Bryan, Bullard; Brylee Bergbower, Lindale.
Jack O'Diamonds Lincoln Award for Boys Golf — Will Gillen, Tyler Legacy; Connor Carver, All Saints; Will Bozeman, Grace Community; Noah Langemeier, Brook Hill; Adam Cox, Whitehouse; Kaiden Schneider, Bullard; Crew Goodson, Lindale.
M. Roberts Digital Award for Girls Golf — Carly Ogletree, Tyler Legacy; Sidney Robertson, All Saints; Shamita Vasnani, Brook Hill; Aly Navarro, Whitehouse; Julee King, Lindale.
M. Roberts Digital Award for Boys Tennis — Simar Bains, Tyler Legacy; Quynton Johnson, Tyler; Mason Adcock, All Saints; Jackson Monaghan, Bishop Gorman; Bevin Tang, Grace Community; Jonathan Humphries, Brook Hill; Taylor Andre, Whitehouse; Taegan Terry, Lindale.
M. Roberts Digital Award for Girls Tennis — Audrey Deatherage, Tyler Legacy; Shaniyah Reese, Tyler; Caroline Twaddell, All Saints; Amalie Bender, Bishop Gorman; Heidi Brandt, Grace Community; Grace Carpenter, Brook Hill; Ainsley Anderson, Whitehouse; Taegan Michel, Lindale.
H Tea O for Boys Swimming — Sam Eckert, Tyler Legacy; Ty Davis, All Saints; Bradley Richbourg, Bishop Gorman; Michael Green, Grace Community; Grayson Dosser, Whitehouse;
M. Roberts Media Award for Girls Swimming — Lorelai Walker, Tyler Legacy; Naomi Moody, Tyler; Jennifer Natera, Bishop Gorman; Blakely Roseberry, Grace Community; Megan Wall, Whitehouse;
M. Roberts Digital Award for Cheerleading — Kaitlin Graham, Tyler Legacy; Kasey Wright, All Saints; Alexa Strong, Bishop Gorman; Makayla Roberts, Grace Community; Lillie Fitzgerald, Brook Hill; Draven Clark, Cumberland; Skylar Leach, Whitehouse; Molly Jane Mwamba, Arp.
M. Roberts Media Award for Lacrosse — Dustin Miller, Cumberland.
This year's selection committee included: Bill Coates, KTBB Sports Director; Kevin Simon, color analyst for Tyler Legacy and Tyler Junior College football; Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler; Kevin Vest, Tyler Junior College athletic director; Brandon Ogden, Tyler Morning Telegraph; and Phil Hicks, Tyler Morning Telegraph.
A special section will appear in Sunday's Tyler Morning Telegraph.