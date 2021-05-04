Lindale’s Jordan Jenkins and Bishop Gorman’s Elizabeth Mahfood have excelled as student-athletes during their high school careers.
The duo was rewarded for their efforts on Tuesday night as they were selected as the East Texas Professional Credit Union Male Athlete of the Year and the East Texas Professional Credit Union Female Athlete of the Year, respectively, during the annual Best Preps Tyler virtual presentation, presented by UT Tyler Health East Texas.
Jenkins, a four-star running back, finished his senior campaign with 3,044 yards and 51 touchdowns on the ground to lead the Eagles to their first state championship game in program history. Jenkins also had 24 receptions for 211 yards and three scores.
Jenkins has a 97.47 grade point average and has signed with Baylor University.
“Jordan is one of the best young men I have ever coached,” Lindale head football coach Chris Cochran said. “He has done so much for, not only the Lindale Football program, but also Lindale High School. For the past four years, he has been such a positive role model for his teammates and classmates. He has worked extremely hard and he stands for the right things. I believe he is very deserving of any award that he receives.”
Mahfood, a junior, led the Gorman basketball team to a record of 25-7, a district championship, a bi-district championship, an area championship and to a regional runner-up finish. She led the Lady Crusaders to a state ranking as high as No. 2 by TABC and high as No. 4 by TAPPS. Mahfood was the MVP of TAPPS 4A-District 2 after averaging 17 points and 13 rebounds per game. She ranked second in the state of Texas with 24 double-doubles.
“She is a tremendous leader who leads by example,” Bishop Gorman girls basketball coach Jon Froelich said. “She is a strong student. She is a huge reason why Bishop Gorman has posted back-to-back 20-plus win seasons and has advanced to the playoffs the last two seasons.”
The awards were announced during a presentation Tuesday night on tylerbestpreps.com and the Tyler Morning Telegraph’s Facebook page.
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Philip Humber, a former Carthage High School standout who pitched a perfect game with the Chicago White Sox in 2012, was the guest speaker.
“If I could say anything to the current student-athletes from what I’ve experienced, never lose that joy you have for what you’re doing, whether it’s the sport you play or school work or the opportunity you get what whatever career you end up pursuing,” Humber said. “Take the joy that comes with that and hold onto it and don’t always believe what people say about you. You have to know in your heart that you’ve worked hard and that you’re doing your best.
“Congratulations. The fact that you’ve been selected out of all of the people that compete in sports and student-athletes in East Texas is quite an honor. Be proud of that. You’ve all worked hard. You’ve all had really good people around you, a good support system. Take some time and take those people that have been a part of this. Share this award with them. The best memories I had in my career are the ones I was able to share with my teammates. Try to share this moment with your family, teammates, coaches and teachers. I think it will be time well spent.”
Other awards given out were the UT Health East Texas Award for Heart and Desire to Grace Community’s Madi Rutherford, Jack O’ Diamonds Honda Award for Going the Extra Mile to Bishop Gorman’s Joseph Benedict, Peters Autosports Award for Sportsmanship to All Saints’ Olivia Patterson, Award for Outstanding Achievement in Academics to Whitehouse’s Ashley Smith, Award for Community Excellence to Bullard’s Coty Johnson, Coach of the Year to Lindale football coach Chris Cochran and Peters Autosports Athletic Director of the Year to Lindale’s Mike Maddox.
Individual sport winners were: Bishop Gorman’s Dozie Ifeadi, Altra Federal Credit Union football; Whitehouse’s Rylie Francis, Altra Federal Credit Union volleyball; Lindale’s Jaycob Kenney, boys cross country; Bishop Gorman’s Tori Burnette, girls cross country; Troup’s Matthew Castillo, Texas Bank & Trust boys basketball; Lindale’s Elizabeth Hutchens, girls basketball; Tyler Legacy’s Brooke Davis, softball; Lindale’s Brandon Burckel, J&K Storage baseball; Whitehouse’s Lance Deal, boys powerlifting; Tyler’s Jaydyn Martin, girls powerlifting; Bullard’s Blake Blain, boys track and field; Lindale’s Savannah Petty, girls track and field; Brook Hill’s Zakhar Zapolskyy, boys soccer; Tyler Legacy’s Lexie Thedford, girls soccer; All Saints’ Garrett Huffman, Jack O’ Diamonds Lincoln boys golf; Tyler Legacy’s Charlotte Hackney, girls golf; Brook Hill’s Gracie Campbell, cheerleading; All Saints’ Ben Kiblinger, boys tennis; Whitehouse’s Avril Cook, girls tennis; Tyler Legacy’s Chase Fields, boys swimming; Tyler Legacy’s Caroline Richbourg, girls swimming; and Cumberland Academy’s Dustin Miller, lacrosse.
