Best Preps Tyler 2023 will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25 at the Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Center.
The event started in 2019 and recognizes student-athletes for not only their performance in their respective sports, but also their work in the classroom and community.
Coaches were allowed to nominate one student-athlete per sport per school.
Participating schools for this year are Tyler Legacy, Tyler High, Whitehouse, Grace Community, All Saints, Bishop Gorman, Brook Hill, Chapel Hill, Cumberland Academy, Bullard, Lindale, Arp, Troup, Van, Mineola, Brownsboro, Canton, Jacksonville and Carlisle.
Participating sports and activities are football, volleyball, boys basketball, girls basketball, baseball, softball, boys golf, girls golf, boys swimming, girls swimming, boys track and field, girls track and field, boys cross country, girls cross country, boys tennis, girls tennis, boys powerlifting, girls powerlifting, wrestling, lacrosse, cheerleading, drill team, student athletic trainer and bass fishing.
At the event, an overall winner from each sport will be selected. There will also be awards presented for Male Athlete of the Year, Female Athlete of the Year, Coach of the Year, Athletic Director of the Year, Heart and Desire, Going the Extra Mile, Outstanding Achievement in Academics, Sportsmanship, Community Excellence and the Inspiration Award.
All nominees will be invited to the event and receive up to four free tickets. Information has been sent to the parent email that was included on the nomination form.
Additional tickets can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-tyler-best-preps-tickets-577696825757
The speaker for this year's event will be Tyler Junior College head women's basketball coach Trenia Tillis Hoard.
For more questions, contact bestpreps@mrobertsmedia.com.