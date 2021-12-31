1. Mahomes family ready for baby
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews posted beautiful final days of pregnancy photos that w…
2. East Texas cities among top destinations for people leaving Austin for good
3. Pastor Mark McWilliams dies, church member wants 'justice" after pastor shot to death Sunday at church in East Texas
Pastor Mark Allen McWilliams was preparing for church service on Sunday morning when he was …
4. Mahomes talks baby, his spirit animal and training techniques ahead of Super Bowl
From worries about having a baby during the Super Bowl to naming his “spirit animal,” Patric…
5. Texas woman charged with 26 counts of voter fraud
A South Texas woman was arrested by the Texas Attorney General’s Office Wednesday on 26 coun…
6. Confirmed cougar sighting in East Texas
“This is the first cougar picture I have seen, and I’ve been here over 30 years as a veterin…
7. Patrick Mahomes shares family photo featuring 4-month-old daughter
Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews shared a family photo featuring thei…
8. Burger chain closes in Tyler
The Five Guys burgers and fries on 4510 South Broadway Ave. in Tyler in the French Quarter S…
9. 7 men arrested during multi-agency prostitution sting in Smith County
A multi-agency operation this week led to the arrest of seven men on charges of solicitation…
10. Historic figures in Tyler history found in abandoned Black cemetery
Some of the most important names in Tyler history are buried in an abandoned cemetery. Trees…