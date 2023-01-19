There is no greater bond than one between a man and his dog, and Smith County Deputy Kevin Petty and K-9 Hunter are no exception.
“We are best buds,” Petty said. “He goes with me everywhere.”
Due to Hunter’s growing issues getting in and out of kennels, this week the Smith County Commissioners Court not only approved Hunter’s retirement but also agreed he should stay with Petty and his family.
“It’s time,” Petty said. “He is physically struggling.”
Hunter, a German Shepherd, is a breed that often faces medical issues such as hip dysplasia, which is where the loosening of the hip joint causes dysfunction and pain.
“It’s really noticeable when he is trotting that his hip isn’t right,” Petty said.
According to PetMD, as a dog grows, the cartilage and bone of the hip begin to wear down, causing arthritis, muscle atrophy, and limited mobility over time.
Petty said Hunter has been given medication to mend the issues.
“We noticed about eight months ago that he didn’t quite have that spring to him,” he said, “but we gave him medication and he showed improvement.”
However, the last three weeks, Hunter showed signs of regression in his walk.
“The cold really takes a toll on him,” Petty said.
At 8-and-a-half years old, K-9 Hunter is preparing for an adjustment -- retirement with the Petty family.
“He likes his routine,” Petty said. “He has his system down pat so it’s going to be a change from not going to work with me every day.”
After K-9 Ogar was shot and killed during a traffic stop in 2016, Hunter was donated from Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation that same year.
“There’s definitely differences as far as temperament goes, between Ogar and Hunter,” Petty said, who was also Ogar’s handler. “Ogar was a little more friendly, whereas Hunter tends to be all business but he is definitely ready to relax.”
Hunter has helped local, state and federal agencies in taking down numerous criminals.
Not only is he trained to sniff out narcotics, Hunter also ‘speaks’ Czech and has a passport.
“He arrived from Poland,” Petty said. “Most K-9s take commands in German but Hunter understands commands in Czech.”
These days, the only thing he is interested in is taking down his favorite Kong toy.
“It’s what we used to train in K-9,” Petty said, “and it’s his favorite thing in the world.”
Petty will continue to work for the sheriff’s office without a K-9 but another deputy has been working on another dog.
“We really do appreciate the community’s support,” Petty said. "It has been nothing short of awesome.”