One person died after a two-vehicle collision on June 29 in Van Zandt County.
Patsy Franklin, 82, of Ben Wheeler, died after a car crash around 2:10 p.m. on State Highway 64, 12 miles east of Ben Wheeler. Franklin was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Russell Ahrens, 34, of Ben Wheeler, and Sydney Bradshaw, 17, of Tyler, were towing trailer when Franklin struck the back of the trailer as it was slowing to make a left turn.
Both wore seatbelts, and neither was injured.
Weather conditions were clear, and the road was dry.
The investigation is ongoing.