KTBB confirmed the death of their veteran broadcaster ang longtime on-air personality John Sims on Friday morning.
Sims died after being hospitalized following a pedestrian accident on Tuesday in which he suffered severe injuries. Sims was out walking near his Tyler home when he was struck by a car.
Since 1998, John served as news anchor and editor at KTBB, where his distinctive calm and raspy voice was a staple of the airwaves. He was involved in many local community organizations and was respected and admired by those with whom he interacted. Prior to joining KTBB, he was an on-air personality at 92.1 FM, KDOK, which at the time was owned by current KTBB owner Paul Gleiser.
“We are heartbroken, plain and simple. John was as good as it gets as a radio newsman," Gleiser said in a statement. "But beyond that, he was a kind and gentle soul with a heart to make his community better. The many people from all over East Texas and from across the social and political spectrum who have reached out to us following John’s accident serve as testament to a life well lived. We will miss him more than I can say.”
John is survived by his nephew, Tom Stokes, who lives in Pennsylvania. Memorial arrangements for John are pending.