Screams of excitement filled the cafeteria as second- and third-grade students of Tyler ISD’s Bell Elementary School warmed up for a live performance celebrating Black History Month.
For two months, students have been preparing to honor Black singers and songwriters that have impacted the music industry.
Lyndsay Boone, music teacher at Bell Elementary, said she is honored to conduct this show for parents, especially because of the impact Black artists have on music.
“We’re celebrating Black history through music which is so appropriate because American music would not exist without Black history,” she said. “We wouldn't have soul, rock or hip-hop, rap, gospel or any of these genres without Black history. I think a lot of people may not realize that so I want my students to know that.”
Besides giving a light to the artists and songwriters, Boone hopes to create a sense of pride for African American students once they realize how important Black history is in everyday life.
“I want my African American students to be really proud that their heritage brought out all of those things (music), to me it's only fitting that this is the way we celebrate Black history is through music because it's a huge part of Black history,” Boone said.
Boone was excited to see the students perform songs by Black songwriters including Bill Withers, Sam Cooke, Marvin Gaye, Motown singers and more, she said.
Throughout the night, second-graders took away the show with piano and singing performances while the third-grade students played ukulele and sang.
Boone said she was most excited about the fact some students started playing instruments a couple months ago and still performed the songs with no fear.
Although it was an event by student performers, Boone joined in with other campus educators to surprise students with a musical performance to end the night.