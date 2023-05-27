Tatum Goff was nearly unhittable for most of the game and Keely Castillo had a key two-RBI single as the UT Tyler Patriots won on Saturday to stay alive in the NCAA Divisioni II College Softball World Series in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Goff set an NCAA D-II record with her 41st consecutive win as the Patriots scored a 6-2 victory over East Stroudsburg (Pennsylvania) at Frost Stadium at Warner Park in an elimination game.
UT Tyler advances to meet North Georgia at 12:30 p.m. CST in the second semifinal game on Sunday. If the Patriots win, the two squads will play again at 3 or 5:30 p.m. for the right to advance to the national championship series.
Goff, a junior from Rusk, is 41-0 and her mark breaks a 30-year old record set by Bloomsburg's Kim Maguire from 1991-1993. Maguire won the first 40 games of her career.
After suffering their first loss in over two months on Friday, a 2-1 nine-inning decision against Grand Valley State (Michigan), the Patriots got the bats going against the Warriors.
Goff pitched 6.1 innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out seven and walking one. Shea O'Leary got the final two outs, while allowing one hit.
JT Smith led the Patriots' bats with three hits with Courtney Plocheck adding a double and a single. Also adding hits were Sam Schott, Michelle Arias, Avery Farr, Amanda Marek, Maddie Melton, Audrey Escamilla and Castillo.
The Patriots took a 1-0 lead in the second inning as Marek and Melton led off with back-to-back singles. After two outs, Smith's shot through the pitcher's legs into center field scored Grace Davis, who was running for Marek.
In the third and fourth innings, UT Tyler showed some glove. In third, second baseman Sam Schott made a nice leaping catch to rob East Stroudsburg's Katherine Donaghue of a hit. Shortstop Courtney Plocheck had the gold glove in the fourth as she went deep in the hole onto the outfield grass and made the throw to first to take away a hit from Molly Nies.
While Goff was in control — she allowed a hit in the first inning and then retired 13 straight batters —, the Patriots put up four runs in the top of the fifth, capitalizing on a pair of costly fielding mistakes by the Warriors.
Farr got the inning started with an RBI that scored Sam Schott on an error, before sophomore Castillo delivered with a two-RBI single a few batters later. That hit from Castillo came with a full count and a bases loaded situation, and provided much-needed breathing room for the Patriots heading into the final innings.
The Patriots added a sixth unanswered run in their next trip to the plate, as senior Marek put a ball in play with runners on first and second. East Stroudsburg couldn't manage the putout, and threw the ball into rightfield to allow Arias to score.
A walk and a single in the bottom of the seventh brought on O'Leary, who managed to work out of the jam to punch the Patriots ticket back to the semifinals. The Warriors put across both runners in the frame to bring the score to it's eventual 6-2 final.
Reilly Vicendese, Denva Shaw-Tait (double) and Abigail Weirich had the Warriors' hits.
NOTES: The Patriots have lost six consecutive coin tosses to determine home-visitors.
---
NCAA Division II College World Series
May 25-31
Frost Stadium at Warner Park
Chattanooga, Tenn.
All Times CT
Thursday
Game 1: No. 1 UT Tyler 5, No. 8 California State San Marcos 1
Game 2: No. 5 Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 10, No. 4 Wilmington (Del.) 2
Game 3: No. 2 Central Oklahoma 5, No. 7 Nova Southeastern (Fla.) 1
Game 4: No. 3 North Georgia 6, No. 6 East Stroudsburg (Pa.) 2
Friday
Game 5: No. 5 Grand Valley State 2, No. 1 UT Tyler 1, 9 innings
Game 6: No. 3 North Georgia 6, No. 2 Central Oklahoma 3
Saturday
Game 7: No. 8 California State San Marcos 3, No. 4 Wilmington 2, Wilmington eliminated
Game 8: No. 6 East Stroudsburg 2, No. 7 Nova Southeastern 1, Nova Southeastern eliminated
Game 9: No. 2 Central Oklahoma 10, No. 8 California State San Marcos 6, Cal State San Marcos eliminated
Game 10: No. 1 UT Tyler 6, No. 6 East Stroudsburg 2, East Stroudsburg eliminated
Sunday
Game 11: No. 5 Grand Valley State (47-6) vs. No. 2 Central Oklahoma (54-8), 10 a.m.
Game 12: No. 3 North Georgia (61-6) vs. No. 1 UT Tyler (61-5), 12:30 p.m.
Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 3 p.m. (if necessary)
Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 12 loser, 5:30 p.m. (if necessary)
Finals
(Best-of-three series)
Game 1: 11 a.m. Tuesday
Game 2: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Game 3: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, if necessary